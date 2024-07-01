WATCH: Charleen Murphy performs her debut single at Longitude

Charleen Murphy performed her debut single Superstar at Longitude on Sunday.

In April of this year, the influencer released her first song Superstar in collaboration with DJ Ev Wilde.

The song samples Jamelia’s hit song Superstar and has over 35,000 streams on Spotify.

The 25-year-old revealed the exciting news that she was set to perform at the festival just a week before her performance.

The highly anticipated festival took place this weekend, Saturday, June 29th and Sunday, June 30th.

In a post on the official Spin 1038 Instagram page, Charleen announced her slot on the Spin House Party stage.

Charleen’s best friend and fellow influencer Lauren Whelan attended her performance and gushed over the singer on her Instagram story.

The influencer posted a 40-second clip of Charleen to her story alongside the caption “Queen.”

Charleen previously expressed her love for singing and wrote about how she has sung much longer than Instagramed.

“I’ve sung muuuch longer than I’ve Instagrammed, so to bring you this sings feels so special.”

In the Instagram reel posted by Spin 1038, Charleen shared that this will be her first performance of her debut single.

In a video shared by the Official Spin 1038 Instagram account, the singer said: “Hey everyone, It’s Charleen, and I’ll be playing at the spin house party stage at this year’s Longitude, my first ever performance of my song superstar.”

The radio station captioned the post: “We can’t wait for this!😍 Charleen Murphy will be performing live at #SpinHouseParty this weekend for Longitude 2024 🔥”

“Fancy winning the last remaining tickets? Keep SPIN loud all day to find out how 🎫 Listen live and via the GoLoud App!”

Charleen shared her excitement in the comments as she wrote: “Cannot WAIT ❤️”

The influencer’s friend and makeup artist Cian Macken showed his support and said: “CANNOT WAIT!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥”