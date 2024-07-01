Taylor Swift breaks record with final Eras Tour concert at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium

Taylor Swift broke a major record with her final Eras Tour concert at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Sunday night.

Thousands of Irish fans descended upon the Dublin 4 venue for three sold-out concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As she kicked off her final gig on Sunday, the singer told Swifties that they had made history by becoming the first ever tour to sell out the Aviva Stadium three nights in a row.

that’s a wrap on 3 nights of seeing my all time absolute favourite 🥹🫶🏻 as a fan of 18 years, seeing the woman who has narrated your life sing these songs to you in a stadium is surreal. Grateful to exist at the same time as @taylorswift13 ✨🥹 #DublinTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/fG5wqF4YeE — Jess⸆⸉ 🪩 (@jessicadowdall) July 1, 2024

The pop singer’s NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce surprised her by showing up to the concert unexpectedly on Sunday night, where he joined a host of famous faces in the VIP tent.

The concert was a star-studded occasion, as attendees included Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks, and social media star Logan Paul with his pregnant fiancée Nina Agdal.

Following the gig, Taylor and Travis were filmed leaving the stadium arm-in-arm as fans cheered for the happy couple.

Taylor’s run in Dublin will be followed by Amsterdam, as she will take her Eras Tour to the Johan Cruyff Arena from Thursday to Saturday.

Over the next few weeks, the songstress will play dates in Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to the UK in August for five more nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.