Sharon Corr left ‘humiliated’ after Ryanair refuses to let her board flight to Dublin

Sharon Corr left “humiliated” after Ryanair refused to let her board her flight to Dublin.

The musician has slammed the airline after they wouldn’t let her board her flight home from Madrid because she had her violin.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share her frustration at the airline.

She wrote: “Today I was booked on a Ryanair flight. I got up at 6 in the morning. I was not allowed on the flight because I had my violin.”

“I was in the airport for 7 hours. I had to return home after searching for my checked-in bags.”

“Humiliated, angry, then crying as only a good woman can do.”

“Why was I going to Dublin? My home turf to rehearse, to go on tour!”

She added: “I’m beyond disappointed. Michael O’Leary shame on you.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This passenger’s violin exceeded the cabin bag dimensions permitted for her flight and therefore was required to pay a standard gate baggage fee to place it in the hold of the aircraft.”

“This passenger refused to pay the standard fee and instead chose not to travel on this flight.”

Sharon has since responded to this statement saying it is not factual.

Taking to her Instagram stories once again, she wrote: “Tisk, Tisk @ryanair. ‘This passenger refused to pay the standard fee (NOTE standard gate baggage fee is to place it in the hold of the aircraft) and instead chose not to travel on this flight'”

She insisted: “This is not factual: I offered to buy a seat for my violin and was refused!”

“You cannot place a violin in the hold as obviously it is a fragile instrument. I was refused by them to travel.”

On the Ryanair website it stated: ” You can carry any music equipment with you onboard as long as it fits within your Cabin Bag allowance.”

“For smaller music equipment like guitars or violins that exceed your cabin baggage dimensions, you can opt to pay an extra seat fare for it.”

There is no checked or cabin baggage allowance associated with the purchase of an extra seat.”

“If your equipment does not fit in your Cabin Bag allowance and you do not wish to purchase an extra seat, you can choose to check it in against payment of a fee.

“If your music equipment weighs more than the 20kg allowance, you will be charged at the applicable excess baggage fee rate per kilo.”