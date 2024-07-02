Vogue Williams makes public apology on air after missing her first radio show filling in for Ryan Tubridy

Vogue Williams has made a public apology on air after missing her first radio show filling in for Ryan Tubridy.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast co-host was set to take over from the former Late Late show host on his Virgin radio show all this week.

Speaking about her new role last week, Vogue revealed that she was “excited” to step in for her fellow Dubliner.

However, despite her enthusiasm, the mother-of-three missed her first day in the studio.

The 28-year-old revealed that she had lost her voice while at Glastonbury.

Vogue managed to get back to health and presented her first show this morning.

The model explained how she had lost her voice saying: “Sorry for starting slightly later, I’m going to blame Coldplay for that one.”

As Vogue got settled into the show, she took a moment to appreciate the stunning view from the studio at “the top of the tower”.

She joked: “I think I can see my house from here.”

The Irish model also revealed that she and her husband got into a hilarious row last night after she realised Spencer had used her “very expensive” face cream.

The presenter also confessed that her three kids kept her up all night.

She said: “They woke me up about five times last night and two of them ended up in our bed.”

“I was only short of getting Spencer to sleep in the baby’s cot.”

Last week Vogue announced: “I am very excited to say I am taking over from Ryan Tubridy next week on Virgin Radio from ten until one every day.”

Speaking on air on Thursday, Ryan brought Vogue onto the show to make the announcement.

The 51-year-old teased: “Should we tell people some good news? Our friends in Ireland and the UK will be delighted about some new developments.”

“So, what are you doing next week?” he asked.

“Well, next week you have so kindly asked me to fill your seat. Guys, I’m keeping the seat warm for Ryan,” Vogue replied.

Ryan said she is a “great fit” for the role and that she will “love” presenting the show.

The Howth native said “They are some big shoes to fill Ryan, but I’m really excited and sure at least I know you’ll be back after a week.”