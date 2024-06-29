Jeremy Renner opens up about horror near-death experience

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his horror near-death experience last year.

In 2023, the Marvel actor suffered a traumatising snowplough accident, which left him with 30 broken bones, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver from a shattered rib.

Speaking to Men’s Health Magazine, he confessed: “I remember my head cracking on the thing and it just pressing on me – it’s exactly like you think it would feel.”

The 53-year-old continued: “An immovable object and a crushing force and something’s got to give.

“But thank God my skull didn’t fully give.”

“I could see my left eyeball with my right eyeball.”

“I was screaming for a breath,” he admitted.

“I needed to shove all my energy of air out just so I could suck air back in.”

Jeremy was at his property in Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day last year when he was run over by a massive 14,000-pound snowplough.

The actor marked the first anniversary of his accident on Instagram earlier this year as he cosied up to his daughter to ring in the New Year.

He captioned the sweet snap: “Reason number One for my recovery is her. I asked her to ‘wait for me’ when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home.”

“As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends….”

“With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer 🙏🏼.”

“Hope you enjoy the video we made from the ‘Love and Titanium’ EP set to release Jan 19th #loveandtitanium❤️,” he concluded.

The 53-year-old also appeared on Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast where he spoke about his recovery, this year.

“I’m just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother.”

“I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed, and so there’s a lot for me to get better for,” he said.

“There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected.”

“With that, I’d never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish.”

“I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better.”

“There’s no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for.”

The actor returned to work just 18 months screens for the third series of the TV drama Mayor of Kingstown – while also having landed a role in the third Knives Out murder mystery movie with Daniel Craig.