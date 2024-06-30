Coldplay shocks Glastonbury fans as they bring out Hollywood legend on stage

Coldplay has shocked Glastonbury fans as they brought out a Hollywood legend on stage.

It was a monumental performance for the band as they made history by becoming the first group to headline Glastonbury five times.

Lead singer Chris Martin credited a certain A-list actor for being the “main reason” they are in a group.

The 100,000 strong crowd and BBC viewers were left in tears as Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox appeared on stage.

The 63-year-old who is battling Parkinson’s, appeared on stage in his wheelchair to play the guitar during Fix You and Humankind.

Chris said: “The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future, so thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The British band made their debut at the iconic festival in the New Bands Tent in 1999, before headlining in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016.

After the camera searched the crowd, Chris then serenaded Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis.

Chris sung: “Here is another legendary Michael, one who just totally rocks, with his chuck Berry quiff and the way he punched [Back To The Future villain] Biff, ladies and Gentleman please welcome Michael J.Fox.”

The actor, who is an avid musician and famously played the guitar in the iconic 1985 sci-fi movie, was first diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s at just 30 years of age in 1991.

However, Michael did not publicly reveal the news until 1998.

Two years after going public with his diagnosis, Michael created The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000.

Since then, the foundation has raised over $2 billion for Parkinson’s research.