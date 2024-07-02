Love Island fans predict most brutal Casa Amor recoupling EVER as preview leaves viewers ‘gasping’

Love Island fans have predicted this year’s series will see the most brutal Casa Amor recoupling ever.

Every year, Casa Amor is considered the ultimate “relationship test” as the boys and girls are separated into different villas.

Both villas are then joined by six new bombshells of the opposite sex – all hoping to turn their heads and secure a place in the main villa in a mass recoupling.

During Tuesday’s episode, a number of Islanders seemed to have had their heads turned by the Casa Amor bombshells.

On the girls side, Jess kissed new boy Hugo, despite being in a couple with Trey, while Grace was seen snogging Blade.

But there was plenty more action in the main villa as Ayo has been getting very close to Jessica, which is sure to leave his partner Mimii heartbroken.

Wil was also seen kissing new girl Lucy in bed, despite Uma being faithful to him in the other villa.

However, the mad moves haven’t stopped there as it looks like Wednesday’s episode will be even more dramatic…

In a preview for the next episode, Grace is seen kissing Moziah, following her snog with Blade, and Jess is seen “fuming” at Matilda for moving in on Hugo.

Ayo is also spotted leaning in for a kiss with Jessica, before Wil is seen doing the same with Lucy, before the clip ends with Sean seemingly kissing new girl Diamanté.

Fans were left “gasping” after watching the preview clip, and have predicted the recoupling at the end of this week will be “legendary”.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? That preview for tomorrow was too much to process!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1HIkDCqY4A — Carolina_x (@CarolinaaDoLago) July 2, 2024

Sorry but we’ve never had THIS many people moving mad at casa. This recoupling will be legendary #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nXOVEkwJux — Ayesha Jasmine (@a180425) July 2, 2024

We are gonna need medics on sight for Uma and Mimii, even Nicole for this recoupling #loveisland — BIGSTUNTA 🩷 (@jesscuz1can) July 2, 2024

I’m not ready to see Mimi’s reaction when it’s the casa recoupling #loveisland pic.twitter.com/pjGTcpnQpJ — Itsforfunokkkk (@itsforfunokkkk) July 2, 2024

the TRIPLE GASP i just let out for tomorrow preview OH THIS IS GONNA HURT #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HTH0jtY7Az — Amy 🙂 (@veryyeehawofyou) July 2, 2024

Casa Amor starts tomorrow. That preview was fucking nuts #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/ROl8ZFW7uQ — emz (@bundz_22) July 2, 2024