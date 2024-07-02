Sam Thompson shares positive update amid “crisis relationship talks” with girlfriend Zara McDermott

Sam Thompson has shared a positive update amid “crisis relationship talks” with his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The reality TV couple confirmed their romance in May 2019 and went Instagram official the following month.

The Made in Chelsea stars briefly split at the end of 2020, but quickly rekindled their romance and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

The 31-year-old was pictured in tears at the TRIC Awards last week and had to be consoled by his best friend, Pete Wicks.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the reality star shared an update to his followers.

Sam said: “Today is going to be a good day! I’m never wrong. It’s going to be a really good one.”

“And the Staying Relevant podcast episode which came out yesterday is one of my favourite ever episodes that I think I’ve ever recorded.”

“Pete is in such good form at the moment, he really is! So, click the link and give it a little listen. Let’s get cracking!”

A source told The Sun that Sam’s upset last week was caused by a “blazing row” with Zara, which saw her pack her bags last weekend and leave the London home they share.

A source close to the couple revealed to the outlet they are now trying to “patch things up.”

The insider said: “Since Christmas, Zara and Sam have been really busy with work and have had little quality time to see each other and as a result, their relationship has suffered.”

“They’ve both wanted to make the most of their careers and say yes to all the exciting opportunities offered to them.”

“Last weekend it came to a head and they had a big row. It was very upsetting and they needed some time to let the dust settle.”

According to the publication, Zara went to stay with her parents in Essex before flying to Majorca for work.

The Love Island star also posted a cryptic message about staying positive as she quoted: “When life gives you lemons.”

The insider also added she returned home to try and “iron out their differences.”

Zara and Sam’s blazing row comes weeks after rumours circulated that the couple were set to be engaged.

Last week, OK! Magazine reported that the couple’s engagement was imminent and said: “Insiders say Sam is very close to proposing to Zara and think he will do it by the summer as they talk about getting married all the time and what their wedding would be like.”

“They’re torn over having a traditional English wedding or doing something abroad in somewhere like Ibiza and just having all their friends and family out there for a few days.

“They both love a party and want to be able to celebrate in style.”