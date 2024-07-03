RTÉ 2FM issues open call for new presenters after mass departure of top stars

RTÉ 2FM has issued an open call for new presenters, following the mass departure of the station’s top stars.

The radio station has been plunged into chaos in recent weeks as a number of popular presenters have left – including Doireann Garrihy, Jennifer Zamparelli, The 2 Johnnies, and most recently Donncha O’Callaghan.

The broadcaster has now invited members of the public to apply for presenting roles within the station.

In a post on their website, they said: “RTÉ is seeking expressions of interest in presenting single or double header roles on RTE 2fm.

“RTÉ 2FM’s primary purpose is to provide relevant speech, music, entertainment and sports programming for younger audiences.

“We are creating a long list of presenters – refreshed every two years – who would appeal to a 15–34-year-old audience.

“When a presenting role becomes available a shortlist will be created from the long list using a weighted criteria.”

“RTÉ 2FM is committed to providing feedback at the shortlisting stage. Piloting may be required when making final selections for the schedule.

“As RTÉ 2FM has presenting roles available, we invite you to express your interest,” the post continued.

“If you believe you have the personality, experience and skill set to present music and entertainment programmes for younger audiences and love music then email, [email protected]. You must be over 18 to apply.”

The news comes amid reports Carl Mullan could be set to take over the 2FM Breakfast show with his wife Aisling, in a bid to be an Irish version of “Richard and Judy”.

Doireann Garrihy left the show last month, and was subsequently replaced by Aifric O’Connell, and it’s since been confirmed that Donncha O’Callaghan is leaving too.

With the future of the show up in the air, insiders have claimed Carl and his longterm love Ais have been spotted in RTÉ recording pilot radio shows.

According to the Irish Sun, station boss Dan Healy was behind the idea, as he’s keen to try out a married couple as a hosting duo.

While Aisling has no broadcasting experience, as she currently works as a paediatric nurse in Crumlin Hospital, fans are familiar with the mother-of-two as she regularly features on Carl’s Instagram.

Carl’s followers have grown to love watching the pair’s family life on social media, including his hilarious videos of him scaring Ais.

When he won Dancing with the Stars in 2023, the presenter also credited Ais for pushing him to sign up for the programme.

He said at the time: “I was close to turning the show down when it was offered to me. It was my wife Ais who persuaded me to do it.

“I remember saying it to my wife, Ais, and I hadn’t even finished the sentence and she said ‘you better say yes’ because she loved DWTS.”

While bosses are reportedly hoping Aisling will join the show sooner rather than later, as Donncha will host his final 2FM Breakfast this Friday, they’re holding off on announcing a permanent new schedule until the end of summer.

A source said: “2FM want all the negative publicity to die down before they axe all the existing presenters for new faces. It’s been a crazy few days in there.”

There was uproar last week after it emerged that Lottie Ryan was being axed from 2FM’s Drivetime slot, just weeks after taking over from The 2 Johnnies with David O’Reilly.

At the time, the Irish Sun reported that Lottie was set to be replaced in the coveted slot by TikTok star Kayleigh Trappe.

The newspaper claimed that Lottie, who is the daughter of the late 2FM broadcaster Gerry Ryan, was feeling “betrayed” and “used” following the decision.

However, the presenter, who is the daughter of late 2FM broadcaster Gerry Ryan, has since taken to Instagram to set the record straight.

In a statement, Lottie wrote: “I wanted to clear up some recent headlines about my role at 2FM. When it was announced that I would be taking over Drive, it was always agreed between myself and my bosses that this would be for a five-week stint.

“The term ‘summer schedule’ has led to some confusion, implying a 12-week duration.”

“To clarify – the plan was always for a short-term cover, and I knew this from the start. The phrase ‘summer schedule’ has led to all this confusion,” she explained.

“I’m not going anywhere and am very much a part of 2FM. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the incredible Drive team and it’s been an absolute joy working with such amazing people.

“Thanks for all the support!” she added, before signing off with: “Lottie X.”