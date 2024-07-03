Dua Lipa finally goes Instagram official with boyfriend Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has finally gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Callum Turner.

The couple attended the star-studded Glastonbury festival over the weekend, where the singer headlined the Pyramid Stage on Friday night.

The 28-year-old has since shared photos of their wild weekend on Instagram, including two sweet photos of her and Callum, 34.

One photo shows the pair enjoying drinks on the grass, and the other captures Callum kissing her head as they strolled around the Worthy Farm site.

Dua captioned the post: “dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual.”

The couple have been linked since January, when they were spotted dancing at an afterparty for the LA premiere of his Apple TV+ series Masters of The Air.

At the time, Page Six reported that the pop singer and the actor were newly dating.

A source told the outlet: “It’s new, but but they’re mad about each other. She was at the premiere to support him.”

Callum has a number of TV and film credits, with his biggest role to date being Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Their romance comes after Dua split from French film director Romain Gavras late last year.

She also previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar, from 2019 until 2021.

Meanwhile, Callum dated Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret on The Crown, from 2016 until 2017.