WATCH: Dua Lipa’s reaction to busker at Glastonbury goes viral

Dua Lupa’s reaction to a busker at Glastonbury has earned more recognition than her headline performance.

The singer spent the weekend with her boyfriend, Callum Turner, at the Worthy Farm festival, where she performed on Friday night.

While enjoying a stroll around the site, the New Rules singer was stopped by @liamcmusic_, a busker known for his social media videos of his ukulele performances.

I’m crying she did not give a single fuck pic.twitter.com/GbSAiVvG3R — zach (@sighzach) June 30, 2024

Liam shared a video of the musician enthusiastically playing an uncomfortable-looking Dua 30 seconds of his new song.

After approaching her, Liam said: “I saw your Camden documentary, and I thought it was amazing.

“Right now, I am busking around Camden, and I wanted to play you 30 seconds of my song. If you like it, I just want to get your reaction, and that’s it.”

At 30 seconds, Dua tells Liam, “I love it mate, so good, so good,” before walking away as he continues to sing.

Her unimpressed reaction has gone viral, with one tweeting: “That video of the lad singing to Dua Lipa at Glastonbury has given me third-degree cringe.”

Another shared a screenshot of Dua’s unimpressed face as they quipped: “Every woman on earth can identify with Dua Lipa waiting for the guy to stop playing guitar.”

One user joked, “Imagine waking up in the middle of the night, like 10 years from now, as you get a flashback to the time you chose to do this in front of Dua Lipa. absolutely haunting.”

The singer, 29, who wowed with her Glastonbury performance on Friday, said she was “still flying high” after the set.

Sharing a gallery of photos and videos from her set on Instagram, she wrote: “Best night of my life!!! Headlining Glastonbury 2024 – beyond my wildest dreams, and I’m still taking it all in!!!