EXCLUSIVE! Taylor Swift stayed in this lavish country estate ahead of her Eras Tour gig in Dublin

Taylor Swift stayed in this lavish country estate ahead of her Eras Tour gig in Dublin.

The pop megastar landed in Dublin on Friday for three sold-out shows in the Aviva stadium as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The All Too Well singer has been on tour since March 17th, 2023, beginning in Arizona, United States.

Ahead of her stay on the Emerald Isle, there was much speculation as to where she would be staying.

A source exclusively told Goss.ie that on Saturday afternoon, Taylor was spotted getting a helicopter from Adare Manor in Limerick to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The 5-star hotel which is set to host the 2027 Ryder Cup also hosted the Bad Blood singer on Friday night.

The stunning hotel is owned by Limerick billionaire JP McManus who bought and refurbished it in 2015.

This is not the first time the singer has shown her love for Limerick, in 2018 the 34-year-old rented a full castle in Limerick to spend the Christmas period in.

Goss.ie exclusively revealed at the time that Taylor spent the festive holidays in Munster with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Goss.ie revealed that the songstress rented out Glin Castle in Limerick for two weeks over Christmas, before leaving on St. Stephen’s Day.

A local source told us: “Before Taylor’s arrival, staff at Glin Castle had to sign a non disclosure agreement, to protect her identity during their stay.”

“She was also spotted at the local pub O’Shaughnessy’s, but it’s pretty old-fashioned so not many people there knew who she was.”

“Taylor and Joe kept a low profile, but seemed to really enjoy themselves as they explored the Irish countryside,” they added.

Over the festive season, Joe hinted at their location by posting a photo while out on a walk in the countryside – and it looks very like the Knight’s Walk in Glin, a known trail in the area.

It’s believed Taylor fell in love with the area when she holidayed in Munster in June 2018, ahead of her two gigs in Croke Park.