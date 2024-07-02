Fans are all saying the same thing about Love Island’s Ayo Odukoya

Fans have been saying the same thing about Ayo Odukoya, after Monday’s episode of Love Island.

This year’s series has finally reached Casa Amor, which is considered the ultimate “relationship test” as the boys and girls are separated into different villas.

Both villas are then joined by six new bombshells of the opposite sex – all hoping to turn their heads and secure a place in the main villa.

During Monday’s episode, fans were shocked at how quickly Ayo seemed to turn his head.

Despite being coupled up with Mimii Ngulube, 24, Casa Amor saw Ayo fall head over heels for bombshell Jessica Spencer.

The pair flirted up a storm by the side of the pool, with the 25-year-old declaring his interest in Jessica before questioning his feelings for Mimi.

Fans quickly clocked Ayo’s interest in the bombshell, with many agreeing that his head has turned already.

One fan wrote, “Ayo has never been this happy around a girl since he came into the villa. He’s never been invested around Mimii ever.”

Another wrote, “The fact not one person was shocked Ayo had his head turned. Such a red flag #loveisland”

Mimi: It’s gonna take a lot for my head to turn Meanwhile Ayo:#loveisland pic.twitter.com/6ForHxWAYL — SP🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) July 1, 2024

Fans have expressed concern for Mimi’s fate following Casa Amor, with one writing, “Ayo is going to recouple, and Mimi is going to walk in by herself. I can’t. #loveisland.”

Other fans begged Love Island to send the iconic postcard, which would show Ayo’s antics, to a loyal Mimi.

“The ONLY way Mimii will bring Lionel back from Casa is if they send a postcard showing her Ayo’s antics; otherwise, it’s a wrap! #Loveisland,” another tweeted.