Inside Khloé Kardashian’s wild Dolly Parton-inspired 40th birthday party

Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday bash was a star-studded occasion over the weekend.

The reality star celebrated her milestone birthday by throwing a wild party inspired by Dolly Parton’s Dollywood.

The mother-of-two went all out for the occasion as she wore a denim and diamond encrusted corset, cut-out jeans, and a matching denim cowboy hat.

The entrance to the venue was decorated like an old school saloon, surrounding by cacti and a light up sign with Khloe’s name on it.

Inside the party was even more extravagant, with a stage adorned with a massive KhloeWood sign – a nod to Dolly Parton’s western theme park, Dollywood, based in Tennessee.

There was also a Khlo$ Saloon bar, which featured personalised drinks like the Espress-Khlo Martini, No. 1 Most Wanted, Show Me The Khlo-Money and Raspberry Rouge.

Guests were surprised by a performance from Snoop Dogg, who was joined on stage by pole dancers, as well as Warren G and Kurupt.

Of course Khloe’s famous family were in attendance, including Kim Kardashian – who shared a wild video of her dancing with Britney Spears’ former manager Cade Hudson.

The reality star confessed she had “no recollection” of him flipping her over on the dance floor, after taking shots all night.

Kylie Jenner also shared a vlog of the party on Instagram, calling it the “best night ever”.