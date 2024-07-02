Harriett Blackmore throws shade at co-star Jess White after shock Love Island exit

Harriett Blackmore has thrown shade at her co-star Jess White, following her shock exit from Love Island.

The 24-year-old and her parnter Ronnie Vint were the latest couple to be dumped from Love Island last week.

Harriett has since shared a photo of herself on Instagram, alongside the caption: “The real prize 👑.”

Fans flooded the comment section, catching onto her dig at fellow Islander Jess.

One wrote, “The caption 😂😂😂😂 ah I love her.”

Another said, “Oooop wonder how Jess will react to that caption🤣🤣”

Fellow Islander Patsy Field also commented, “😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️”

During her time in the villa, Jess has frequently referred to herself as a “prize”, with many believing that is what Harriett was referring to.

During her recoupling speech with Sean Stone, she referred to herself as the prize, saying, “I am the prize, and I should be made to feel like that.”

Fans quickly noticed Harriett’s eye-roll during Jess’s speech, highlighting their ongoing feud in the villa.

Harriett and Jess made it no secret that they didn’t get on during their time in the villa, taking jabs as they fought for Ronnie’s affection.

Jess was initially coupled up with Ronnie, but soon, he sneaked off to the Hideaway with Harriett for secret snogging sessions.

Ronnie refused to pick, and the tension between the two girls began to grow, with Harriett telling Jess he had been “eye-f***ing her all night” before they realised they were both being played.

Ronnie stirred the pot further by striking up a connection and kissing Tiffany Leighton, however he ultimately reunited with Harriett just days before they were dumped.