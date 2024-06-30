Influencer Rachel Gorry confirms she’s found love again as she goes Instagram official with new man

Rachel Gorry has confirmed she’s found love again, following the death of her late husband Daniel.

The Irish influencer’s husband was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and he sadly passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 33-year-old shared a black and white photo of her holding hands with a mystery man.

She captioned the post: “A New Chapter 🖤.”

Rachel was inundated with supportive messages, as her followers stressed how happy they were for her.

Doireann Garrihy commented, “You deserve ALL of the happiness Rachel ❤️,” while Shauna Lindsay wrote, “So happy to see this ❤️ delighted for you @rachelgorryx 😘🫶🏼 xx.”

While Rachel previously confessed she couldn’t imagine herself in another relationship, the social media star said she had a change of heart in December.

During a candid Q&A on Instagram, Rachel said: “Look I suppose I’ve always been very open and honest with you, you know, in saying that I don’t ever see myself with anyone other than Daniel, that I don’t ever see myself in a relationship again…”

“Then I suppose four years pass and the loneliness creeps in and my thoughts have changed.

“I kind of feel like maybe I am ready for something or maybe it would be nice to spend your life with someone. It might be nice to have somebody there.”

“I never thought I’d be a widow at 29. To think at the time it was a bit naive I would spend the rest of my life on my own,” the mother-of-three continued.

“Now don’t get me wrong it scares me so much, I’ve never actually said that out loud.”

Rachel then recalled a recent conversation she had with her late husband’s father.

“He was saying, ‘You’re such a young woman you can’t spend the rest of your life on your own. We’ll support you no matter what and we love you. You’ll always be a daughter to us. Daniel wanted you to move on’…

Rachel explained: “It’s the words ‘move on’ hits my ears wrong. I know that sounds so silly.”

“It kind of makes me feel like that means I’m leaving Daniel in the past if I was to meet somebody and that’s not the case because Daniel is such a massive part of my life and he always will be.

“I’m such a young widow with three kids, that’s a lot for someone as well. So maybe I would just be better spending the rest of my life on my own!”

The influencer confessed she felt “guilty” at the thought of spending the rest of her life with another person.

“It’s a bit of a tricky one. But I do think that it would kind of nice maybe to have somebody and share your life with somebody maybe. Who knows, we’ll see,” she added.

The news comes after Rachel responded to speculation she had a “new partner” last September, after sharing photos with a “mystery man” on holidays.

She later clarified that he was just one of her best friends.

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot on June 18, 2012.

The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.