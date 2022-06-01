Rachel Gorry admits she doesn’t think she’ll date ever again after the death of her husband Daniel

Rachel Gorry has admitted she doesn’t think she’ll date ever again after the death of her husband Daniel.

The Irish influencer’s husband of eight years was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

Rachel took part in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, where she was asked by a follower: “Do you think in time you’ll date again?”

Alongside a photo of her and Daniel on their wedding day, the ALINED founder replied: “No I don’t.”

Rachel explained that although her in-laws would support her if she started dating again, she can’t imagine herself in another relationship.

She said: “I can’t tell you how lonely it is [being a widow] and the thoughts of spending the rest of my life alone is sad but I can’t ever see myself in another relationship and opening myself up to someone else.”

Rachel was also asked: “Do you ever get waves of anger at your situation? Why me, why is he still not here etc.”

The mum-of-three replied: “Of course!! But then you have to think why not me? Why not my husband? What’s so special about us?”

“Nobody deserves to suffer and go through the things that people with illnesses go through and unfortunately it hit our family and left us broken and we will never be the same again.”

“It has changed us forever and a part of me will always be angry at the life that was stolen from us.”

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot in June 2012.

The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.