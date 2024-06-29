Taylor Swift receives sweet gift from ‘Irish fan club’ U2 ahead of her Dublin shows

Taylor Swift received a sweet gift from legendary Irish band U2 ahead of her first sold-out show in Dublin.

The pop megastar landed in Dublin ahead of three sold-out shows in the Aviva stadium as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The singer shared with her 283 million Instagram followers the gift she received from the band before her first gig on Friday.

The 34-year-old shared a snap of the gorgeous flowers and the sweet note, writing: “Already feeling that Irish hospitality!! @u2, thanks for always being the classiest & coolest🇮🇪.”

The note from U2 to the songstress said: “Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown…”

“Leave some of it standing?!!!!”

They signed off the card: “Your Irish fan club, Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry.”

The songstress was also welcomed to Ireland with a huge art installation on a Dublin beach.

Today FM marked her arrival in style with a guerilla marketing campaign that saw them install a large sign which read “Ireland (Taylor’s Version)” on Irish shores.

The sign is a nod to the pop singer’s album re-recording’s – with “(Taylor’s Version) after an album meaning she re-recorded the record and now owns it’s masters.

In a video posted by Today FM, the crew showed the whole process of activation, documenting the scale of the project.

Ahead of Taylor’s three sold-out gigs at the Aviva Stadium this weekend, Today FM shared the arresting image and footage on social media with the caption “Spotted on a Dublin beach” before revealing they were behind the homage to Taylor.

The installation, which spans 100metres wide (the length of two Olympic size swimming pools) was commissioned by Today FM who worked with Mack Signs to bring the activation to life.

Laid out and shot on a Dublin beach at sunrise earlier this week, the sign took a team of seven one week to create and features a subtle reference to Today FM’s logo, with sunshine rays adorning the Ireland.

Róisín Reilly, Head of Marketing at Today FM, said: “Taylor Swift is nothing sure of a cultural phenomenon and a huge artist for Today FM listeners.”

She added, “Her Ireland gigs have been hotly anticipated for months and now that Taylor weekend is upon us, we wanted to celebrate her arrival in a unique and novel way.”

“We had great fun creating this installation and if Taylor herself happens to see it, even better. The guys at Mack Signs really pulled all the stops out with this one, and the Irish weather even played ball!”