Miley Cyrus teases her next era

Miley Cyrus has teased what her next era will be.

Earlier this week, the singer appeared in a campaign for a new scent in the Gucci Flora Family, Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum.

Miley has been the face of Gucci Flora since 2021.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, the Grammy award-winning singer said the Flora Gorgeous Orchid perfume felt well suited to her next era.

“I love that Gucci believes that a sequin dress can be as protective as armour, that you can be soft and strong all in the same breath,” she said.

“I want to continue to create, write music, and grow in all aspects and avenues of my life. Loving others and being loved is my ultimate inspiration.”

Miley explained that the launch of the Miley Cyrus Foundation will be a massive part of her new era.

“I am super excited about the launch of the Miley Cyrus Foundation, and that’s a big focus for me right now: honouring women and celebrating mothers in all their diversity.”

Originally, Miley founded The Happy Hippie Foundation in 2014, now a signature campaign for The Miley Cyrus Foundation.

On their website, they “promise to support homeless youth, LGBTQ Plus youth and other vulnerable populations with consistent support services, education and employment opportunities.”

The foundation explains, “Our programs reach at-risk and disproportionately affected populations such as youth ageing out of foster care, people living with HIV/AIDS, youth in conflict zones and people affected by crisis situations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

This teaser comes after Miley re-joined Creative Artists Agency after four years with William Morris Endeavor.

CAA gave fans hope for a new era after Miley signed on.

The agency said, “Fans can look forward to more groundbreaking music, tours, and possibly ventures into acting and directing.”