RTÉ announces two new senior members of staff following a ‘public competition’

RTÉ has announced two new senior members of staff who will be pivotal in the “reshaping” of the organisation.

Following the launch of its new strategic plan, Patricia Monahan is to join the organisation’s Leadership Team as Director of Audio, following a public competition.

Patricia is currently Managing Editor at Newstalk, where she leads content across all the station’s platforms, and has been responsible for devising, developing and implementing the station’s content strategy. She is also a member of the Bauer Media Audio Ireland Senior Leadership Team.

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General, RTÉ, says: “The Director of Audio, along with the Director of Video, will be two pivotal positions in the reshaping and transformation of RTÉ.

“As we embark on an ambitious new audio strategy, Patricia will take responsibility for the development and editorial management of RTÉ’s audio and digital-audio services, including the programming of our four FM radio stations– RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2fm, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ lyric fm – alongside our digital, online, and podcasting services.

“Ground-breaking public service audio production and distribution is a cornerstone of RTÉ’s new strategic direction, and Patricia’s proven leadership experience and track record in leading creative teams, her editorial experience and her unique ability to interpret audience insights, will make her an invaluable addition to our exceptionally strong Leadership Team.”

Patricia commented: “I look forward to joining RTE in this exciting new role and as it embarks on its ambitious new strategy of which audio is such a critical part.

“RTE already plays a hugely significant role as a public service broadcaster on the audio landscape in Ireland. I look forward to working with all my new colleagues to develop the portfolio so that it continues to fulfil that role for many generations to come”

Patricia will join Steve Carson, who has been announced as RTÉ’s new Director of Video, on the organisation’s Leadership Team.

Steve is currently Director of BBC Scotland, where he leads all the BBC’s TV, Radio and Online teams across Scotland. BBC Scotland produces content in English and Gaelic on a range of tv, radio and digital platforms, working in partnership with the wider Scottish creative sector, and across 13 bases in Scotland.

Formerly the Director of Programmes for RTÉ Television, Steve moved to BBC Northern Ireland as Head of Productions, and then to BBC Scotland.

Kevin Bakhurst said: “The Director of Video, along with the Director of Audio, will be two pivotal positions in the reshaping and transformation of RTÉ. Steve’s exceptional experience and track record of creativity, with the BBC in Northern Ireland and Scotland and formerly with RTÉ, positions him to deliver real success across all genres.

“In particular, Steve’s proven skills will help us to craft and execute a comprehensive editorial strategy across all of RTÉ’s television stations and RTÉ Player.

“Compelling content, sustainably produced, is at the heart of RTÉ’s new strategy, and Steve’s shrewd editorial judgment, honed through his many senior leadership roles in editorial, production and content delivery, will position Public Service principles at the heart of everything we make in RTÉ and with our partners in the independent production sector.”

Steve added: “I’m excited to be joining Kevin’s new leadership team in RTÉ this autumn. I have been blessed to work with a brilliant team in BBC Scotland, helping to support programme-makers to make great work for our audiences.

“I’m looking forward to doing the same with the world class creative talent that we have in Ireland as we focus on delivering the ambitious New Direction strategy.”

You can access RTÉ’s new strategic plan, new Governance Framework, and the EAC Implementation Plan, here.