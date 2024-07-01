Louis Tomlinson delights festival go-ers by bringing a TV for fans to watch England game at Glastonbury

Louis Tomlinson has delighted festival go-ers by bringing a TV for fans to watch the England game at Glastonbury.

The former One Direction bandmate and his influencer sister Lottie set up a viewing station in the middle of the campsite to watch England play Slovakia.

Fans attending the festival in Worthy Farm were devastated when organisers announced they wouldn’t be screening any Euro 2024 matches.

However, Louis ensured fans wouldn’t miss out, by setting up a TV in the middle of his campsite, drawing in hundreds of fans to watch the game.

Speaking to the BBC, Louis admitted that fans had branded him the “god of the festival” adding it was “a little bit touch and go at times” due to the festival’s bad signal.

“Luckily we got the win, we pulled it off, I’m made up.”

As the game headed into extra time, Louis also told The Guardian: “It’s the second screen I’ve bought. The first got cracked.”

“I wasn’t going to take credit for it because it looked like we were going to lose in normal time, but now that we’ve equalised I’m happy to.”

Lottie posted a TikTok video showing the series of events, including them bringing the TV into the festival and the crowds beginning to gather.

Lottie, who is the founder of Tanologist captioned the video: “We brought a TV into Glasto to watch the England game.”