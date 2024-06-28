First Look: Joey and Jessy’s sneaky kisses send shockwaves through the Love Island villa

Joey and Jessy’s sneaky kiss is about to cause some serious tension in the Love Island villa.

After kissing on the terrace, Joey and Jessy try to get back into the villa without raising suspicions during tonight’s episode.

As they make their way back to the other Islanders, Joey says of their kiss: “That’s between you and me though. We don’t have to say anything. I don’t think we should tell them that.”

Jessy admits: “I didn’t expect that to happen,” as Joey says: “I just took you up the terrace for a little talk.”

Jessy teases him: “The terrace is really innocent, right..?”

Seeing their bed labelled up for them now that they are in a couple, Joey and Jessy try it out and kiss again.

Speaking again before entering the garden, Joey says: “If they say, ‘Did you go up to the terrace? and we say, ‘Yeah’ and if they say, ‘Did you kiss?’ what do we say? Just say, ‘Nah’ or just say ‘Yeah’? That’s between us though we don’t have to be telling people – I’ll say we went for a nice little chat.”

Jessy agrees: “No we don’t [have to say].”

Back in the villa, it isn’t long before Joey tells Wil and Ronnie, saying: “But obviously we kissed and that yeah. I’ll tell her I told you but don’t tell anyone else.”

And when Trey asks Jessy if they’ve kissed, she reveals they “already have”.

The following morning, Joey delivers Jessy a coffee, before deciding he should make something for Grace too.

He asks Jess to deliver a green tea to Grace, but when she’s given it, Grace puts it back into the corridor and insists: “I don’t want your shi**y green tea, mate.”

When Joey subsequently tries to bring it back to her, Grace adds: “I’m good. Nah, put it down the sink, bro.”

Then in the garden, Jessy speaks to Jess about the terrace, and is asked if they kissed.

Jessy nods to which Jess replies: “Oh god, f***ing hell Jessy. I didn’t think he’d be cuddling and kissing you last night.”

Jessy admits: “We kissed before, we kissed on the terrace…”

Jess says: “He needs to [tell her]. I’ll be honest with you, when it comes out it will be a s*** storm. However, if it’s meant to be it will be. For you two, or him and her.”

Joey joins the conversation and Jess says: “I’m not going to say anything but you need to do it.”

Jessy agrees: “You should speak to her and tell her. If it comes from anyone else it’s going to get even worse.”

Will Joey pull Grace and come clean about his sneaky kisses with Jessy?

Later in the evening, Konnor gets a surprise text message.

It reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Ciaran says: “It’s about to go down…”

The Islanders are then told that the public has been voting. But what does this mean for the villa?

At the end of tonight’s episode, viewers will also be greeted with a very special neon sign, ‘Casa Amor’.

What awaits our Islanders when the famous Casa Amor returns?