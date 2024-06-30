Irish influencer Sophie Murray shares snaps from stunning engagement party with fiancée Sam Donovan

Irish influencer Sophie Murray has shared snaps from her stunning engagement party with her fiancée Sam Donovan.

In April, the Dubliner announced the happy news by posting a video of the moment Sam proposed in Australia.

Sophie captioned the sweet post: “It’s a yes in every lifetime 🥹❤️🫶🏼.”

Speaking to her loyal “girlie-whirlies” on YouTube, the influencer revealed that the proposal was a complete shock.

Starting the video, Sophie said: “Sam proposed on the 11th [April], but we just kept it to ourselves, we were in our own little bubble for a while before putting it up.”

Showing her ring to the camera, she said: “The ring first of all, I just can’t cope with her, she’s a toi et moi which has been my dream ring always.

Celebrating her engagement, the influencer hosted a party with her close family and friends.

Sophie shared a stunning montage of clips and photographs from before her engagement party to her Instagram.

The romantic series of shots feature her and “Sambae” looking loved-up as they kiss on the stairway of their beautiful venue.

Sophie captioned the post: “Our us time before celebrating with our most magical friends and family 🤍💍🍰🕊️”

The influencer’s sister to be and Good Glow podcast host, Georgie Crawford gushed in the comments: “The most beautiful couple. We love you both so so much 🤍 Sophie, I can’t even imagine how beautiful you will look on your wedding day if last night was anything to go by. Congratulations, you deserve the world x”

The bride-to-be shared details of her party including her gorgeous flower display, stunning accessories and flawless makeup.

Sophie’s first snap of her shoes read: “Last night we had our engagement party.”

“Laura Ward mua played my face once again I actually can’t cope with her and of course The Craft Dundrum serving the best bouncy blow ever.”

“Emma Rose Floristry gave full Bridgerton with the flowers I’m so obsessed.”

“Madre played her photography role.”