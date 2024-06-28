Influencers are loving this new ‘scalp facial’ for healthier and fuller-looking hair

Influencers are loving this brand new “scalp facial” for healthier and fuller-looking hair, but what exactly is it?

A healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair, and the HydraFacial Keravive will help you achieve just that with its unique, 3-step treatment.

The HydraFacial Scalp Cleanse, available at Laser + Skin Clinics, is indicated for people suffering from scalp flaking, itchiness, dryness, or irritation.

This treatment uses vortex technology and Keravive Peptide Complex Solution to cleanse, exfoliate, stimulate, and deliver a proprietary blend of growth factors and skin proteins to hydrate, nourish and stimulate the scalp.

The result? Thicker, fuller, healthier-looking hair!

Content creator Róisin Kavanagh recently stopped by Laser + Skin Clinic‘s Malahide location to try out the HydraFacial Keravive for herself.

Róisin said: “I’m someone who has bleached, box dyed and used extensions on my hair, and unfortunately this has caused a lot of damage in the process mainly hair loss.”

“So, I was looking to start my hair care journey. I had a consultation in the Laser + Skin Clinic about the scalp treatment.

“I initially had been a bit scared of what the treatment would entail and whether I would find out my hair was a loss cause, but I was pleased to find it was a relaxing procedure and very informative.

“I learned that my hair had the potential to be healthy I just needed to be patient and go through a few more sessions in order to treat my hair and give it time to heal after all the damage, understanding your scalp is the most important thing you can do to ensure healthy hair. A healthy scalp = luscious locks.”

HydraFacial Keravive, like the original HydraFacial treatment, is a 3−step program:

STEP 1: Cleanse and exfoliate: Hydrate HYDRAFACIAL™ Vortex technology extracts dirt, oil and impurities from your scalp and hair follicles.

STEP 2: Hydrate and nourish: Keravive peptide complex solution exfoliates your scalp and nourishes your hair follicles with growth factors and skin proteins to promote a healthy scalp and healthier, fuller-looking hair.

STEP 3: Extend and enhance: Daily use of the HYDRAFACIAL™ Keravive peptide complex spray enhances your in-office treatment and delivers daily hydration and nourishment to your scalp and hair follicles.

So what exactly are the benefits of the HydraFacial Keravive?

The treatment stimulates and opens hair follicles using light suction and exfoliation, and infuses cleansed follicles and surrounding skin with peptides and hydration.

It also supports natural hair growth with a daily peptide spray.

Following the full course of treatments, 75% of patients reported improvement in hair fullness, 72% reported improvement in overall hair appearance, and 64% said they felt more confident as a result.

Following the treatment, you should notice improvements in how your scalp and hair feel right away.

In studies, half of people receiving Keravive reported improvement in their hair fullness after just one treatment.

For best results, Keravive should be repeated—ideally 3 treatments over 3 months, with daily use of the take-home spray.

Depending on your personalised treatment experience (partial or full scalp), your Keravive treatment can vary from 30 minutes to 60 minutes per session.

In terms of pricing, treatments range from €170 – €450.

To ensure that your plan fits within your budget, the clinic has partnered with Humm Finance, who can facilitate a credit plan for all treatments – allowing you to get the confidence you deserve at a rate you can afford.

Think this treatment is for you? Book in for a consultation at Laser + Skin Clinics online here, with locations in Dublin 2, Athlone, Mullingar, and Malahide.

