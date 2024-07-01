Miriam O’Callaghan and Maia Dunphy slam ‘outrageous’ article about Taylor Swift ‘not being a good role model’

Miriam O’Callaghan and Maia Dunphy have slammed an “outrageous” article about Taylor Swift “not being a good role model.”

The two Irish presenters shared screenshots of an article published by Newsweek to their Instagram grids.

Miriam, who has hosted Prime Time since 1992, branded the article “mind-boggling” and “laughable.”

Newsweek journalist John Mac Ghlionn wrote: “At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model.”

“But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls. A role model, by definition, is someone worthy of imitation.”

“While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate.”

“This might sound like pearl-clutching preaching, but it’s a concern rooted in sound reasoning.”

“She has dated numerous high-profile men—at least a dozen—including the singers Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and, more recently, the American football player Travis Kelce.”

“This revolving door of relationships may reflect the normal dating experiences of many young women in today’s world, but it also raises questions about stability, commitment, and even love itself.”

“Should we encourage young girls to see the “Swift standard” as the norm, something to aspire to? Or should we be promoting something a little more, shall we say, wholesome?”

“Would any loving parent reading this want their daughter to date 12 different men in the span of just a few years?”

Showing her disgust at the “outrageous and laughable” feature piece, Miriam wrote: “This is mind-boggling.”

“In a serious publication like Newsweek, it’s written that Taylor Swift can’t be a role model because she’s ‘34, unmarried and childless’. How outrageous and laughable. Shake it off.”

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy also shared her horror at the tone-deaf article and wrote: “This is almost comical @newsweek !!”

“One of the most powerful women in the world who promotes friendship and positivity amongst her fans, can single-handedly encourage a significant percentage of the younger generation to register to vote, and is known to quietly donate huge sums of money to food banks in the cities she tours in.”

“Her power is such, that analysts predict the Bank of England will delay their interest rate cut, as her tour has supercharged the economy to such an extent.”

“But scutty John MacGhlionn, who I’m guessing couldn’t get a kick in a stampede, thinks she’s a bad role model for young girls as she remains “unmarried and childless” at the crumbly old age of 34.”

“🤣🤣Honestly, it would be fucking hilarious if a publication like @newsweek hadn’t given him a platform.”

“I subscribe to @newsweek as a gift for someone every year, but I’m cancelling it asap. #taylorswift”