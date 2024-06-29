Love Island’s Sean Stone’s ex girlfriend ‘humiliated’ following cheating confession

Love Island’s Sean Stone’s ex-girlfriend has confessed she is “humiliated” following the islanders cheating confession.

The 24-year-old ended his four-year relationship with Nikki Overton in December – she believes this was so he could audition for the show.

Her close friend has admitted that Nikki is “shocked” and “saddened” after finding out that Sean was unfaithful after he confessed he cheated during a game on the show.

Sean claimed: “One lucky lady wanted more than sweets, so she got the sweet D.'”

During a game of Never Have I Ever, he admitted: “It was about two years into the relationship, I had sort of checked out and I went out on a mad one and lipsed another bird… you learn from your mistakes.”

A source told MailOnline: “Sean has completely humiliated Nikki, the last thing she expected when he was announced for Love Island was to confess to cheating on her.”

“She has been so shocked and saddened by his admissions, it’s not easy with the entire nation watching and obviously her friends and family know they were together for four years, so can work out the timings.”

They added: “Nikki believed they had a strong relationship but now she is doubting their connection… ”

“She had her suspicions over the years, which have been confirmed in the worse way possible.”

The couple began dating when Nikki was 17, staying together for 4 years until their split last year.

Sean is currently coupled up with Matilda Draper, with the pair seemingly going strong as their connection is growing.