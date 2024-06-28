Sam Thompson reduces sister Louise to tears on live radio as he praises her strength following health battle

Sam Thompson reduced his older sister Louise to tears when she appeared on his Hits Radio show this week.

The former Made In Chelsea star appeared on his show to promote her new book, Lucky.

The I’m A Celeb star, 31, was full of praise for his superhero sister, 34, after she almost died during the birth of her son Leo in 2021, and was left with post-traumatic stress disorder.

During her radio appearance, Louise spoke about her book, which chronicles her recent struggles as well as suffering a tragic miscarriage in 2021.

Sam told his sister, “I’m so proud of you mate, not just because of the things that you have been through but for the book, the mental fortitude that I’ve seen.

Louise broke down in tears as an emotional Sam continued, “Little Leo couldn’t ask for a better mother and role model, and he’s going to grow up and read these books and be like my Mum is a superhero.”

“Everyone looks up to you, I look up to you as a little brother, and this book is going to change lives.”

This interview comes after Louise spread awareness about living with a stoma bag in an Instagram post.

The Made in Chelsea star wrote, “A stoma does NOT need to define your life.

“I take great pleasure in standing up, speaking up and showing up for the hundreds of thousands of people in the UK that live with one.”

Louise has used her platform to spread awareness about her post traumatic stress disorder, her diagnosis of lupus and her recent diagnosis of Asherman’s syndrome.

Asherman syndrome occurs when scar tissue forms inside the uterus and/or the cervix.

These adhesions occur after surgery of the uterus or after a dilation and curettage.