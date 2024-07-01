First Look: Casa Amor causes chaos in the villa as strong couples are shook by the new arrivals

Casa Amor has caused chaos in the villa as some of the strong couples have become shaken by the new arrivals.

In the Casa Amor Villa Jake makes his feelings clear to Matilda.

Comforting Nicole that Ciaran and she will be ok, Jake says: “Nicole, don’t worry. I really like you and Ciaran.”

Matilda asks: “What about Sean?”

Jake replies: “You’re safe with him if you wanted to.”

Matilda replies: “What? Why? I so feel like he’s going to be cracking on…”

Jake says: “It’s early days, so of course. But what I’m saying… I just feel like he’s punching big time with you.”

Matilda laughs: “Oh! Oh bless him. Bless Seany, that’s a nice thing to say though – to me, not to him.”

Jake adds: “Hopefully I get to tell him. I might be holding your hand…”

Later, when it comes to going to bed, Nicole and Mimii choose to sleep outside, where they try their best to look over at the main Villa. Meanwhile Jake says to Matilda, “Matilda, you’re with me.”

Sitting alone together in Casa Amor, Hugo tells Jess: “Initially I was attracted to you, you’re beautiful, your presence is there even if you don’t say anything. I sort of get the vibe you know what you want, you know what you’re looking for.”

Jess replies: “You are right, yeah.”

Explaining her situation with Trey, Jess tells him: “I only just met him, I get on well with everybody, especially the boys and stuff, I kind of have the same banter as the boys, which is why I get in trouble with the girls sometimes because I’m quite brutal in the things I say.”

“But that’s because I speak the truth. But then you can give it back to me. Give it back to me. That’s why I want somebody who I can give it, but give it back to me.”

As they continue to get to know each other Jess adds: “You’re very handsome, the more I look at you.”

Hugo says: “I did see you staring at me at the fire pit a little bit.”

Jess replies: “I am good at eye contact.”

Hugo says: “That’s a massive thing for me. Especially those blue ones.”

Hugo then smoothly continues: “That’s what I was going to warn you, I do snore a little bit. Obviously me and you are sharing a bed aren’t we?”

Will Jess agree?

In the morning while the main Villa boys are speaking in the bedroom, six new girls – Diamanté, Ellie, Emma, Jessica, Lucy and Ruby – arrive in the garden and get ready to mingle.

New arrival Emma says: “They’re taking too long, I’m going to go wake them up, girls!”

Walking into the boys’ bedroom, Emma announces: “Good morning boys. Hi… how are you all? You’re looking a bit tired. No words? Get your swim shorts on and get out, we’re all waiting for you.”

Joey reacts: “No, no, no, no…. Bro, I know her. I know her, bro.”

Ayo laughs: “Bloody hell, you know everyone bro!”

Returning to the girls Emma says: “Guys, they have lost their minds.”

Sitting in the main Villa kitchen, Jessica asks Ayo: “What’s your type?”

Ayo laughs: “I can’t say it… You, innit. I love a pretty face. That’s my problem.”

Jessica smiles: “Pretty faces are meant to cause problems…”

Ayo replies: “Facts.”

Ayo adds: “You are doing that as we speak. Causing problems.”

Jessica says: “I’m actually not, but I have to make the most of it and go after what I want. I have like two that I’m drawn towards. I believe in the law of attraction. What you put out you’ll manifest. And I think about Ayo, and here he is.”

After his chats with Jessica, Sean wants to know what Ayo is thinking.

Ayo says: “Jess, she’s a nice girl, bro. That’s how I get on with people naturally. A bit of flirty, small, small here and there.”

Sean replies: “Mimii’s amazing… but you’ve woke up buzzing, I can feel the energy between you and Jess proper like bouncing off each other.”

Ayo says: “It’s definitely good with Mimii. She brings that calm to me a lot more. She has a different energy to her.”

Sean asks: “Initial reaction off of Jess, do you get that?”

Ayo replies: “Yeah, I do. I feel like she’d get a lot more out of me in terms of that laughy, jokey.”

Sean adds: “They’re all beautiful girls, can’t worry about what’s going on over in Casa…”

Later when Ayo and Jessica speak again Ayo admits: “You’re definitely my cup of tea, so… ok, this is going to be… very interesting.”

Jessica replies: “Very interesting…”