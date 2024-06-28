Taylor Swift welcomed to Ireland with huge art installation on Dublin beach

Taylor Swift has been welcomed to Ireland with a huge art installation on a Dublin beach.

Today FM marked the arrival of the global superstar in style with a guerilla marketing campaign that saw them install a large sign reading ‘Ireland (Taylor’s Version)’ on Irish shores.

The sign is a nod to the pop singer’s album title editions.

In a video posted by Today FM, the crew showed the whole process of activation, documenting the scale of the project.

Ahead of Taylor’s three sold-out gigs at the Aviva Stadium this weekend, Today FM shared the arresting image and footage on social media with the caption “Spotted on a Dublin beach” before revealing they were behind the homage to Taylor.

In less than 24 hours, the image and video amassed huge engagement on social media with over 300,000 views.

The installation, which spans 100metres wide (the length of two Olympic size swimming pools) was commissioned by Today FM who worked with Mack Signs to bring the activation to life.

Laid out and shot on a Dublin beach at sunrise earlier this week, the sign took a team of seven one week to create and features a subtle reference to Today FM’s logo, with sunshine rays adorning the ‘Ireland’.

Róisín Reilly, Head of Marketing at Today FM, said: “Taylor Swift is nothing sure of a cultural phenomenon and a huge artist for Today FM listeners.”

She added, “Her Ireland gigs have been hotly anticipated for months and now that Taylor weekend is upon us, we wanted to celebrate her arrival in a unique and novel way.”

“We had great fun creating this installation and if Taylor herself happens to see it, even better. The guys at Mack Signs really pulled all the stops out with this one, and the Irish weather even played ball!”