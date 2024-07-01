Victoria Beckham reveals hilarious warning she gave husband David at the start of their relationship

Victoria Beckham has revealed the hilarious warning she gave her husband David at the start of their relationship.

The Spice Girl and the former footballer are set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this month on July 4th.

The fashion icon opened up about her first conversation with David which ensured their romance would go the distance.

The power couple met at a Manchester United football match in 1997 and hit it off straight away.

In her life story, Learning To Fly, Victoria recalled: “We looked at each other. We both knew. I said, ‘Go on, give me your number then and I’ll call you.’ ‘No’, he said, quick as a flash. ‘You give me your number.'”

After agreeing, Victoria warned her future husband: “I said. ‘I’m telling you, Mr David Beckham, if you don’t ring me, I’m going to kick you in the b******s next time I see you’.”

The hilarious and cheeky threat worked as the pair embarked on a whirlwind romance which saw them get engaged just one year after meeting.

In her book, Victoria also recalled how she took control of their proposal which took place in January 1998 at a country house.

At the time, David proposed to the singer with a £40,000 ring but Victoria upstaged him by presenting him with a £50,000 diamond ring.

Recalling the moment, she said: “We were sitting in our dressing gowns when David pulled out the ring, got down on one knee and said, ‘Will you marry me, Victoria?’. I said, ‘Yes’, then produced my own ring and said, ‘Don’t forget Girl Power, will YOU marry ME?’.”

David told The Sun that he first saw Victoria in a Spice Girls music video, and told his Manchester United teammate Gary Neville that he was going to “be with her.”

He said: “I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her.”

“A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team. Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on.”

“I think it was Say You’ll Be There. I pointed at the screen and told him, ‘That’s the girl for me and I’m going to get her.”

“It was her eyes, her face. She’s my idea of perfection.”

Victoria shared a similar insight, and said: “I fancied David long before we met.”

“I remember doing an interview for a soccer magazine and they showed me photos of different footballers.”

“I had no idea who he was, but I just remember thinking one word: Gorgeous.”