Taylor Swift gives nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce during Dublin show

Taylor Swift gave a nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce during her Dublin show on Friday night.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September 2023, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

The pop megastar landed in Dublin for three sold-out shows in the Aviva stadium as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Taylor did the Archer pose (Travis) during the Midnight Rain ‘Except when I’m on TV….” 🤪 #DublinTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/c8Qu98vCSY — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 29, 2024

During her first show of three, the songstress made a reference to her footballer beau by doing his iconic archer celebration pose.

Taylor made the gesture while performing her hit song Midnight Rain off the Grammy-winning album Midnights.

She as the lyrics “And he never thinks of me, except when I’m on TV,” before striking the pose with a smirk on her face.

The 34-year-old previously did the pose during the song So Highschool from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department – which many fans have theorised is about the Chiefs American footballer player.

Last week, the couple who had not posted each other on social media, “hard launched” their relationship as they performed in front of 90,000 fans.

It is the first time the pair have taken to the stage together, after officially announcing their relationship on Instagram on Friday evening.

On Sunday night, the American footballer joined Taylor onstage for a costume change before the song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

The NFL was dressed in a white bow tie, tailcoat and top hat.

Travis picked Taylor up, fanned her and powdered her face as part of the act.

Before Taylor carried on with her performance, she blew a kiss to her athlete boyfriend before he exited the stage.

The footballer joined the singer’s back up dancers on stage for the performance.