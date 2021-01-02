The couple went public with their romance in November

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor finally reveal who made ‘the first move’

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have finally revealed who made “the first move”.

The Love Island stars confirmed their romance in November, after months of speculation.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A last night, a fan asked the couple: “Who made the first move?”

Chris told Maura to “put her hand up and just admit it”, but Maura confessed it was Chris who initiated their romance.

During their Q&A, the reality stars also joked about getting married this year.

After a fan asked when they’re getting hitched, Maura said: “When are we getting married, Chris?”

The 29-year-old replied, “Oh God, erm…. next year?”

Maura then asked, “Like, as in this year?” and Chris said, “No, next year.”

The Irish beauty complained, “That’s ages!” and Chris replied: “Alright, this year!”

The couple were also asked if there was always sexual tension between them, and Chris replied: “Eh yeah. It was probably like one way sexual tension though. Just me, directed towards her I think… I can’t even tell if you fancy me now!”

Sharing the same loved-up snap on Instagram, Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️,” while Maura simply said: “He’s mine❤️.”