Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary

Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Lough Rynn Castle back in 2010.

Since their fairytale wedding Brian, 41, and Amy, 41, have had three children, Sadie aged 11, Billy aged 10, and Ted aged 3.

Amy shared a throwback snap to her Instagram grid to celebrate their anniversary.

The Finding Joy star joked: “Happy anni Bodfeatures! Cant believe it’s 14 years! Feels so much longer. (Jk jk 🫶)”

A host of well-known Irish stars took to the comments to congratulate the couple on another year married.

Irish actress Aisling Bea left five red heart emojis under the post.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore gushed: “Happy anniversary lovebirds xx”

Actress Victoria Smurfit wrote: “Happy anniversary the two both of you. Can’t believe that’s 14 yrs!?? Wha!?!? 😍”

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane penned: “god Amy… just stunning! happy anniversary kiddos 😘😘❤️❤️❤️”

In May the Irish power couple were joined by a major Hollywood star during their date night.

Golden Globe winner Stanley Tucci joined the pair at the launch of Tanqueray No.TEN’s celebration of exceptional cocktail artistry at The Westbury Hotel in Dublin.

Amy was on hosting duties and was pictured rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood a-lister and her sports star husband.

Amy and Brian are a much-loved celebrity couple in Ireland and regularly share snippets of their life on social media.

The O’Driscolls currently live in a lavish home in Rathmines, which they renovated over a number of years.

While fans would love more of an insight into their life as a family of five, the couple have no interest in filming a docu-style series like the Beckhams did last year.

Although Amy has admitted she loves watching shows like that, including Tyson Fury’s Netflix reality series, she wouldn’t want to be the subject of one.

Speaking previously to VIP Magazine, the mother-of-three said: “I’m actually in the middle of watching At Home With The Furys at the moment and next on the cards is Beckham.”

“But no, I couldn’t ever do a show like that. A crew in my house? Couldn’t cope! I definitely wouldn’t do it. For us we like to close the door.”

Amy echoed the same sentiment during an interview with Goss.ie last May.

When asked if she would ever film a reality show with her family, she told us: “No! No, no, no. I would find that way too much, I wouldn’t love it.

“And because the kids aren’t on social media, I’d find it hard to have people film them.”

“No, I would be way too nervous! And imagine you weren’t in control of editing it? No, I couldn’t.”