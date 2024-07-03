Ryan Reynolds teases Taylor Swift Deadpool cameo

Ryan Reynolds has reignited rumours about a Taylor Swift cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine.

The actor previously encouraged rumours of the singer’s involvement when Deadpool and Wolverine themselves were seen with Taylor.

Ryan and his co-star Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, previously attended a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Deadpool director Shawn Levy – where they were spotted hanging out with Taylor.

The movie’s director previously dismissed the rumours in an April interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, “I regret that I was not quicker to shut it down the first time.”

“So I’m going to default to my very true situation, which is as much as we love each other, the fear of death is so intense in me regarding Ryan and how he desperately wants to avoid talking about all of these proliferating rumours.”

In a previous interview with Fandango, Ryan addressed the speculation surrounding guest stars in his upcoming film.

He said: “In movies like this, there’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one who was convinced Elvis was in the movie; anything can happen.”

Months later, Ryan has reignited the rumours once again.

The 47-year-old plugged the forthcoming Marvel film via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 2, by posting photos from his promotional tour.

One of the snaps featured the superhero posed strikingly similarly to Swift, 34, on the cover of her album, Evermore.

The superhero is seen with his back to the camera while looking out to a deserted forest, similar to how Swift is depicted on her album cover.

To tease fans further, Reynolds added Swift’s title track, which features Bon Iver, to the Instagram Story.

The rumours reached fever pitch just last month after IMAX debuted a poster of the film via Instagram on June 11.

In the poster, the two superheroes are depicted holding hands and clad in matching friendship bracelets.

The photo was widely believed to reference Swifties trading friendship bracelets during her Eras Tour in reference to a lyric on her Midnight’s track; You’re on Your Own Kid.