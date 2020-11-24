Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor FINALLY confirm their romance

"Turns out I fell in love with my best mate..."

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have appeared to confirm their romance.

Over the past few months, the Love Island stars have been plagued by rumours that they’re secretly dating – despite insisting their relationship is strictly platonic.

Taking to Instagram today, Chris shared a photo appearing to lean in to kiss Maura, writing: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”

Maura also shared the sweet snap, writing: “He’s mine❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Taylor (@christophertaylorofficial)

A host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to share their support for the couple, with Michael Griffiths writing: “Awww you guys it’s hard keeping secrets ❤️”

Georgia Steele commented: “Yayayayaya it’s official ❤️”, while Greg O’Shea wrote: “About time you two❤️❤️❤️”.

Danny Williams added: “Feel like a proud dad who’s just watched his lad score a screamer for his footy team. Get in there son.”

Just last week, Chris raised eyebrows by uploading a video of him and Maura almost kissing, as they took part in a TikTok challenge.

He captioned the post: “Kiss your best friend challenge @maurahiggins . Cheers Tiktok…bloody fantastic idea probs shouldn’t have lunged in fairness.”

“If anyone’s confused about why I took my top off…go watch Crazy, Stupid Love immediately #kissyourbestfriendchallenge,” he added.