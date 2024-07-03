Travis Kelce wears Irish rugby jersey as he spills all on his Dublin Eras Tour surprise

Travis Kelce has worn an Irish rugby jersey as he spills all on his Dublin Eras tour surprise.

The American footballer sported the green jersey on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

The NFL star surprised his girlfriend Taylor Swift on the final night of her three sold-out shows in the Aviva as a part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Speaking about his trip to Dublin as he was wearing the rugby jersey, Travis admitted: “It might be rugby, I’m not sure if it’s rugby or soccer.”

His brother then asked if he had seen Gaelic football, which he described as an “electric sport to watch’ that is ‘kind of like soccer and football mixed together.”

On Sunday, he joined a host of famous faces in the VIP tent.

Taylor’s final gig at the Aviva was a star-studded occasion, as attendees included Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks, and social media star Logan Paul with his pregnant fiancée Nina Agdal.

Travis confessed he was star-struck in the tent as he met a number of Hollywood A-listers.

He said: “I met Julia Roberts in Dublin. That was pretty cool, she’s awesome. Her and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun.”

“Some of the people you meet you’re like ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here. You’re unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable, and I’m just supporting my girlfriend’.”

Following the gig, Taylor and Travis were filmed leaving the stadium arm-in-arm as fans cheered for the happy couple.

The pair then travelled to a speakeasy bar, Hacienda, which is located on Little Mary Street in Dublin’s Smithfield.

They were joined by Taylor’s crew, as well as Stevie Nicks and her supporting act Paramore.

The low-key pub has hosted a number of famous faces over the years, including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson, Damien Dempsey, Kings of Leon and Hozier.

Travis continued: “I got to go to a pub and have some Guinness… played some snooker, I think it’s called snooker.”

“It was fun, I got to hang out at a pub with Guinness on draft. Basically just beer milkshakes, delicious.”

“And I got to have my new favourite dessert shot a baby Guinness. I call it a dessert shot because I think it’s Baileys, Guinness, and maybe a little bit of whiskey.”

“Ireland was fun, it showed us a good time.”

However, he admitted he struggled with the accents, saying: “Once you get off the plane though they have the thickest f***ing accents I’ve ever heard in my life.”