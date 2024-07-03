This is the REAL reason why Kylie Jenner won’t talk about Timothée Chalamet on her family’s reality show

Kylie Jenner and her beau Timothée Chalamet are still going strong, but she won’t be opening up about their romance anytime soon.

While the couple have been dating for over a year, the a-listers have been very private about their relationship and haven’t publicly commented on it.

According to PEOPLE, the 26-year-old has no plans to discuss her romance with the Hollywood actor on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Insiders have claimed Kylie is “very protective” of her relationship with Timothée, 28, and has refused to bring him up on camera.

A source said: “Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile. She really likes so many things about him.”

Over the weekend, the couple were photographed together for the first time since they attended the Golden Globes in January.

The pair kept a low profile in face masks as they arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre for a movie night on Friday.

It’s understood Kylie and Timothée are currently navigating a long distance relationship, as she’s based in Los Angeles with her two kids while he’s been busy shooting a Bob Dylan biopic in New Jersey since May.

The insider continued: “Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends.

“He’s been working in N.Y.C. She’s visited him and he’s also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work.”

Back in March, rumours started swirling that the pair had split after they hadn’t been seen together in months.

However, insiders later told DailyMail.com that the pair were simply taking time out of the limelight to “protect” their romance.

“Timothee didn’t like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes and their kiss took away from the reason he was there,” they said.

“His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie.”

“They are still dating. But Timothee has decided to keep a low profile with Kylie, mainly because he wants Dune 2 to get all the attention and for the movie to speak for itself.”

At the time, the insider said Kylie “knows that he thinks the world of her, and she gets the person that he is personally and the person he wants to be professionally.”

“Maybe a year from now when Dune 2 starts getting nominated for things, he will be more relaxed about being out with her and attending more red carpets together.

“But as of now, he is keeping the relationship close to his chest and Kylie is fine with that.”