Sam Thompson breaks silence after being in tears amid ‘crisis relationship talks’ with girlfriend Zara McDermott

Sam Thompson has broken his silence after being seen in tears amid “crisis relationship talks” with girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The reality TV couple confirmed their romance in May 2019 and went Instagram official the following month.

The Made in Chelsea stars briefly split at the end of 2020, but quickly rekindled their romance and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

The 31-year-old was pictured in tears at the TRIC Awards last week and had to be consoled by his best friend, Pete Wicks.

Speaking on his podcast Staying Relevant, he revealed the reason he was seen crying.

He confessed: “I wasn’t crying, I wasn’t actually crying. I just want to let everyone know that now.”

“Look, there’s no way of getting around it. I had actually received some bad news, so I actually was really sad, I’m not going to lie about it, but I was.”

“I let it go, I let it all out. I am head-butting Pete’s shoulder,” he continued.

“I am caressed into his armpit and he is being such a good mate saying ‘I am always there for you blah blah blah’ and I am feeling very sorry for myself.”

Pete joked: “Personally I just think it was Sam’s way of letting out the fact that we hadn’t won an award. I think that’s where the tears stemmed from.”

While Sam didn’t directly address his rumoured relationship issues with Zara, he said that he appreciated all the support, adding: “I really appreciate it. Thank you very much. Everything is good now but it was a tough old time.”

A source told The Sun that Sam’s upset last week was caused by a “blazing row” with Zara, which saw her pack her bags last weekend and leave the London home they share.

A source close to the couple revealed to the outlet they are now trying to “patch things up.”

The insider said: “Since Christmas, Zara and Sam have been really busy with work and have had little quality time to see each other and as a result, their relationship has suffered.”

“They’ve both wanted to make the most of their careers and say yes to all the exciting opportunities offered to them.”

“Last weekend it came to a head and they had a big row. It was very upsetting and they needed some time to let the dust settle.”

According to the publication, Zara went to stay with her parents in Essex before flying to Majorca for work.

The Love Island star also posted a cryptic message about staying positive as she quoted: “When life gives you lemons.”

The insider also added she returned home to try and “iron out their differences.”

Zara and Sam’s blazing row comes weeks after rumours circulated that the couple were set to be engaged.

Last week, OK! Magazine reported that the couple’s engagement was imminent and said: “Insiders say Sam is very close to proposing to Zara and think he will do it by the summer as they talk about getting married all the time and what their wedding would be like.”

“They’re torn over having a traditional English wedding or doing something abroad in somewhere like Ibiza and just having all their friends and family out there for a few days.

“They both love a party and want to be able to celebrate in style.”