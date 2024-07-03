Strictly’s Amy Dowden pays tribute to husband on wedding anniversary one year on from cancer diagnosis

Strictly’s Amy Dowden has paid tribute to her husband on their wedding anniversary one year on from cancer diagnosis.

The dancer tied the knot with Ben Jones in 2022, with Amy finding a lump in her breast the day before they went on her honeymoon in April 2023.

Then, the 33-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer back in May 2023.

Amy took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her husband as they celebrate two years of married life, writing: “Happy 2nd anniversary! I think it’s fair to say we’ve been through quite a bit during married life 🙈.”

“But I’m forever grateful for you! Thank you for this past year!”

“I know at times it’s been so tough for you to watch but you kept positive, kept the house clean away from infections 🤣 and tried to keep me as positive as possible.”

“I love you even more! Let’s hope for a smoother year ahead!” she continued.

“But what I do know is we have each other! More adventures, my crazy last min plans, house renovations, dance school fun and basically just us being us!”

She added, signing off the post: “Love you always xxx your Amy xxx 💖💖💖”

In May, Amy marked a huge health update one year after her breast cancer diagnosis.

She confessed: “These past few weeks and especially days I’ve constantly been thinking this time last year I was having this test, or this appointment.”

“A year ago today it was confirmed what we thought it was but it became reality and my life changed forever when the Dr said we are sorry Amy it’s cancer.”

“I can’t believe it’s been a year and all what my body has been through and achieved.”

“A year ago Ben, myself and my twin sister cried together and had to pull ourselves together as we had to break the news to my parents and just knowing the heart ache and worry it was going to cause,” she continued.

“I used to lay awake for hours with my mind going to all sorts of places, would I make it to Christmas, would I dance again, how’s Ben going to cope, I don’t want to lose my hair , you name it.”

“I wish I knew then how I would be a year on. I told myself constantly this too shall pass and a year on, my hair growing back, my energy getting better and better, back dancing and most importantly spending time with my family and friends and appreciating life.”

“I have a new body i’m still learning to accept and like, but do you know what it got me through the hardest time and I’m so proud of myself.”

“Too many people are affected by cancer and I’ll do all I can now to raise awareness and give back.”

“To those struggling right now I’m sending you love and strength. To those family and friends who stuck by me I’m forever grateful to you!”

“I know I’m lucky and blessed for another shot at life, here’s to a healthier, better, happier and dancing year ahead! ….”

Amy ended the post: “Now a gentle reminder have you checked your chest this month? Early detection can save lives 💖🎀💖.”