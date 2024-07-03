Everyone is saying the same thing following Love Island’s kiss-filled episode

Love Island returned for another drama-filled episode which saw heads continue to turn as Casa Amor heats up.

Viewers flooded to social media following a number of shock kisses across the two villas.

The Islanders have continued to get to know the Casa bombshells as they get closer to each other.

It’s a new day in the Love Island Villa, and Sean got to know Diamanté better in the snug.

When asked how he feels about Ruby, Sean said: “It’s hard to tell, but out of all the girls, it’s only certain special ones that I’m drawn to.”

Diamanté asked: “Do I tick your boxes then?” as Sean admitted: “I think I made the wrong decision not having you in my bed last night…”

Diamanté teased: “Well, it’s not too late to change it” as Sean agreed: “Mmm, we might need to do some swapsies tonight”

The next night the pair continued to get close and shared a kiss around the firepit with their fellow islanders sharing the viewers’ shock.

Later that evening, Wil wanted some privacy with Lucy and took her to the hideaway terrace. Sitting on the swing with her, he revealed: “I definitely feel a connection between the two of us.”

Lucy replied: “Obviously I’ve not had a lot of time with you, I don’t think we’ve forced anything though…”

Wil agreed: “No it’s just flowed, hasn’t it? “You’ve made your intentions clear, but I like that. It’s nice to know.”

The two leaned in and kissed, sharing more kisses later in bed.

Later that night, Ayo took Jess S to the terrace. Laying her cards on the table, Jess S said: “I’m excited to spend time with you, I like chilling with you.”

Ayo agreed: “You make me feel good, innit…you know when we were sat on the daybeds, and you kept on looking at me, it seemed like you wanted to do something..”

Jess asked: “Did it? What did it seem like I wanted to do?”

The pair moved closer and kissed – the three kisses shocked viewers and many felt they already had a strong connection with their current couples.

They flooded social media to share their thoughts on the boy’s head turning.

There’s no coming back from that kiss, Mimii you’ve lost Ayo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BLyNViC15n — Love Island Reactions ❤️ (@da1lymemes) July 3, 2024

Ayo taking girls to the terrace for a “chat” and ending up with a kiss #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/AfwgR3n3mi — M 🇯🇲 (@s2pmuni) July 3, 2024

Sean kissed a girl then said to the other girl ‘we can still carry on like we was’ what delulu are these boys on? 😭😭😭 #loveIsland — Sadie💕 (@EvermoreGirl_x) July 3, 2024

You had to kiss another girl to know you like uma? After kissing her in bed already. Wil please #loveisland pic.twitter.com/avSg2DSOfz — thia (@thiaaofficial) July 3, 2024

“I know what I want” but why did it take a kiss for Wil to figure that out #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/39mI495U2g — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) July 3, 2024