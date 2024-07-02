First Look: Love Island villas go head-to-head in a game of Raunchy Races

Love Island returns for another episode on Tuesday night as the two villas go head-to-head in a game of Raunchy Races.

Both Villas get a text announcing they will go head-to-head in a game of Raunchy Races that evening.

Via a series of text messages, the Islanders will be sent challenges and the Villa who completes it the quickest will earn a point. The Villa with the most points will win a party that night.

As they prep for the game in Casa Amor, Blade says: “Failure is not an option!”

Nicole adds: “I’m telling you now, there’s no chance those girls over there are winning.”

In the Main Villa they’re also confident with the boys chanting ‘main Villa’ over and over as they head out for the game.

First up, the tallest boy is dared to kiss the girl he fancies the most.

When Casa finds out the main Villa have won and Ayo has snogged someone called Jess S, Mimii admits: “I feel sick.”

When the boy with the most tattoos is asked to snog the girl he fancies, in Casa Hugo picks Jess.

Jess admits in Beach Hut: “I’ll be completely honest I wasn’t thinking about Trey in that game.”

When the youngest boy is asked to kiss who he fancies, and Nicole works out it’s Ciaran – who wins by kissing Emma – Nicole is left wondering what’s happening back at the main Villa.

Nicole asks: “Why does he fancy Emma so much then?”

After the Islanders are left working out which girls or boys have been snogged the most, one Villa wins a party. But who’ll be celebrating and who is left commiserating?

After the game, Hugo pulls Jess for a chat in Casa Amor.

Hugo tells her: “The kiss was good I reckon we can do better…”

After they share a kiss, Hugo says: “I actually loved that kiss. Better than in the game.”

They then kiss again before Hugo asks: “You looking forward to another little spoon?”

Elsewhere in Casa Amor, another couple that shared a kiss in the game are having a kiss alone. So who else is locking lips?