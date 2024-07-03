All the gigs happening at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens this summer

The Live at the Iveagh Gardens summer gigs will kick off this week.

The open-air summer concerts will occur at the city centre venue in Dublin throughout July 2024.

Here is the complete lineup of concerts happening in July at the Iveagh Gardens:

Van Morrison

Van Morrison will kick off the summer gigs in the Iveagh Gardens as he plays on Thursday, July 4.

The show is sold out.

Sugababes

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhan Donaghy, the original Sugababes lineup, will perform at the Iveagh Gardens this Friday, July 5.

There are no more tickets available as the show is sold out.

Glen Hansard

Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard will play Iveagh Gardens on Saturday, July 6.

Fans expect to hear the Oscar-winning Falling Slowly song and his other hits.

There are a few tickets still available from €45 on Ticketmaster.

Dropkick Murphys

American Celtic punk rock band Dropkick Murphys will bring their distinctive music style, lively rock ‘n’ roll style, to the Iveagh Gardens on Sunday, July 7.

Tickets can still be bought on Ticketmaster for €48.

Christy Moore

Christy Moore has a loyal fanbase, as he has sold out all the tickets to his gig at the Iveagh Gardens.

The folk singer will take to the stage on Thursday, July 11.

Pillow Queens

Queer Indie rock band, Pillow Queens, made up of Pamela Connolly, Sarah Corcoran, Cathy McGuiness, and Rachel Lyons, will play at the Iveagh Gardens on Saturday, July 13.

Morgana will support them, and tickets are still available on Ticketmaster for €40.

Passenger

Let Her Go singer Passenger will take to the stage at the Iveagh Gardens on Sunday, July 14.

Tickets can still be purchased on Ticketmaster for €45.

Phoenix

French rock band Phoenix, comprising Thomas Mars, Deck d’Arcy, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz, will play Iveagh Gardens on Thursday, July 18.

You can still get tickets for the gig on Ticketmaster for €55.

Damien Dempsey

Damien Dempsey will play two nights at the Iveagh Gardens on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

The Saturday night show is sold out, but a few tickets are still going for Friday night on Ticketmaster for €45.

Paloma Faith

She played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury over the weekend, but will be playing at the Iveagh Gardens on Sunday, July 21.

The gig is not entirely sold out; fans can buy tickets on Ticketmaster for €55.