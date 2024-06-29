Love Island’s second Casa Amor bombshell ‘revealed’ as Only Fans model

The second Casa Amor bombshell has been “revealed” as Only Fans model and podcaster Joel Kirby.

Love Island confirmed that Casa will return this weekend on Sunday night as the islanders are thrown into the ultimate “relationship test.”

The “test” sees the boys and girls are separated into different villas.

Both villas are then joined by six new bombshells of the opposite sex – all hoping to turn their heads, and secure a place in the main villa.

Following Friday night’s drama-filled episode viewers are greeted with a very special neon sign, “Casa Amor.”

Joel is a 22-year-old fitness model living in London – having a side hustle through his Only Fans account.

A source told The Sun: “Joel set up the account a couple of years ago.”

“There’s nothing too saucy on there – it’s mainly cheeky topless pics. Joel just completed a degree in international development and the OnlyFans account was to fund his way through university.

“A lot of people might judge OnlyFans creators, but it’s actually a clever way to make money if you’re studying.”

The first Casa Amor bombshell was “revealed” as the rumoured former flame of Premier League footballer Jack Grealish

Boxing ring girl and model Emma Milton, 29, was previously linked to the Manchester City player after they were seen looking close on a night out together.

The influencer also counts Burnley FC’s Nathan Redmond as an ex, and she shares a history with Joey Essex.

According to The Sun, the Casa Amor bombshell met the former TOWIE star in Dubai last year.

A source said: “Emma has moved in celebrity circles for years now, has a lot of friends in the industry and through showbiz parties.

“She met Jack on the Manchester party scene. She and the models for Boohoo are all based up there and are regularly out with the City and United teams.”

“She has dated a number of high-profile men and the attention, like she experienced after being with Jack, doesn’t phase her.”

“Emma also appeared on Channel 4 reality TV show Shipwrecked in 2019 so has her head screwed on.”