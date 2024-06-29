Gordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei lands huge new TV role

Gordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei has landed a huge new TV role.

The reality star has been open about her fertility struggles after her endometriosis diagnosis – speaking candidly about wanting to have a baby with her boyfriend Towie’s Jordan Brook.

Now The Sun has revealed the 34-year-old will front a documentary following her journey with MTV and Paramount Plus.

A source told the publication: “Sophie has bravely been very open about her fertility journey and been an inspiration to lots of women in her position.”

“She’s passionate about raising awareness, so when the opportunity came to front her own documentary on it, she jumped at the chance.”

“Sophie wants to show young women that fertility struggles are something so many people deal with, and there shouldn’t be any stigma around it. It’s set to be a really powerful show.”

She previously was open on her struggle to fall pregnant, breaking down in tears on Towie.

She said: “Sometimes when I hear all these pregnancy announcements and people having kids…”

“I am not a jealous person and I want to get happy for them.. but I feel sad for myself.”

Then I think, am I such a horrible person? I want to be so happy for these people.. announcing they’re pregnant. I think is it ever going to happen?”