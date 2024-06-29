Here’s how Irish stars are celebrating Pride this weekend

A host of Irish stars have kicked off their Pride celebrations this weekend.

With a number of events taking place across the city over the weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, many have taken to social media to share what they are up to.

Some are going all out with the fashion for huge events while some are celebrating more quietly and intimately.

Paul Ryder shared a video ahead of the Pride celebrations with Seafield Hotel in Wexford.

In the video, several people are getting ready, doing makeup while picking some fabulous outfits.

Paul appears in the video dressed in drag to call everyone, as they start dancing to Chappell Roan’s song Hot to Go.

The video ends wishing everyone a “Happy Pride,” with post captioned: “And, we’re ready to go!🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #pride #pride2024”

James Patrice went all out as he dressed up heading to the Dublin Pride Parade.

The social media star dressed up as his hilarious alter ego Malahide Woman, wearing a gorgeous pink dress, silver boots and holding a pride flag.

The presenter captioned the post: “Happy #Pride Dolls! Stay loud, stay proud, stay fabulous 🌈💖”

He later shared a video from the parade itself, showing one of the stunning floats.

Paddy Smyth shared an informative video on the importance of Pride as a celebration.

In June 1974, the Sexual Liberation Movement organised the first Gay Pride demonstration in Dublin – this year being it’s 50th anniversary.

The activist spoke to the Dacy group on the importance of remembering the history surrounding the celebrations.

He wrote: “Remember that Pride is a celebration but also a protest and it is still very much needed. Be sound, be safe, be sexy 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️”

James Kavanagh and Erica Cody celebrated pride together with Volkswagen Ireland as the pair wearing flags drove around the city sharing the celebrations happening.

Wearing the pride flag capes, they showcased a number of people who are out at the Pride parades.

Erica took to Instagram to show moments of them waving at people from the car and a number of signs people made from the parade.

One sign said “Be gay, do crime” while another showed its support for Palestine by saying: “Queers for Palestine.”

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian are both spending Pride differently this year.

The welcomed their second child via surrogate, Blu, this week – with Brian staying at home to spend time with his family.

However, Arthur is working with Boots to celebrate Pride, sharing his coffee that morning writing: “Rise and shine. Its Dublin Pride.”

The Dancing with the Stars judge took part in the Dublin Parade, marching around Dublin.