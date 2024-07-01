Our favourite celeb looks from Glastonbury 2024

A host of stars stepped out in serious style for Glastonbury Festival 2024.

The popular music festival saw 200,000 fans return to Worthy Farm for the highly-anticipated festival where headline acts included Coldplay, Dua Lipa & Shania Twain.

Check out some of our favourite festival fits below:

Maya Jama & Stormzy

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller ditches ‘Boho’ for ‘Scandi-Chic’ at Glastonbury 2024 https://t.co/E7fpYMtDqz — Hello! Fashion (@hellofashion_uk) June 30, 2024

Dua Lipa

Leo Woodall

Daisy Edgar-Jones, India Mullen & Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan with Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar Jones and India Mullen watching Coldplay at the Glastonbury Festival pic.twitter.com/9AOf2kkYBY — saoirse ronan files (@saoirsefiles) June 29, 2024

Andrew Haigh, Saoirse Ronan, Andrew Scott & Paul Mescal

Alexa Chung

Sophie Habboo

Lottie Tomlinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie (@lottietomlinson)

Gillian Anderson

Marina Abramović

‘Give unconditional love to each other’: artist Marina Abramović silences Glastonbury for seven minutes#IDWP I Declare World Peace ☮️ pic.twitter.com/qA9lcIK9ne — World Peace (@idclrWorldPeace) June 29, 2024

Olivia Neill

SZA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)