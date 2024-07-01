Ad
Our favourite celeb looks from Glastonbury 2024

Dua Lipa, Saoirse Ronan & Andrew Scott, Leo Woodalll, Stormzy & Maya Jama
A host of stars stepped out in serious style for Glastonbury Festival 2024.

The popular music festival saw 200,000 fans return to Worthy Farm for the highly-anticipated festival where headline acts included Coldplay, Dua Lipa & Shania Twain.

Check out some of our favourite festival fits below:

Maya Jama & Stormzy

Sienna Miller

Dua Lipa

Leo Woodall

Daisy Edgar-Jones, India Mullen & Saoirse Ronan 

Andrew Haigh, Saoirse Ronan, Andrew Scott & Paul Mescal

Alexa Chung

Sophie Habboo

Lottie Tomlinson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lottie (@lottietomlinson)

Gillian Anderson

Marina Abramović

Olivia Neill

@olivertoeneillGLASTOOOOO♬ no one like this sound more than ME – airiel

SZA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

