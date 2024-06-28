10 Fun Events Happening In Dublin This Weekend For Pride

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Dublin Pride.

In June 1974, the Sexual Liberation Movement organised the first Gay Pride demonstration in Dublin.

Fifty years later, Dublin Pride has evolved from a day-one event into a month-long celebration of diversity and inclusion.

From parades to drag brunches and pride tours, we’ve listed 10 fun pride events happening in Dublin this weekend:

Dublin Pride Parade

Of course the main event of this weekend will be the Dublin Pride Parade on Saturday.

Festivities kick off at 12pm at O’Connell Street, with the route taking participants across the Liffey before wrapping up at Merrion Square.

There’s no need to register; you can just show up on the day and support from the sidelines or join the march.

Pride Village

The parade route winds its way to Merrion Square, culminating with a free LGBTQIA+ community and culture festival in Merrion Square Park from 1-7.30pm.

Phil T. Gorgeous and Paul Ryder will be your main stage hosts, with performances from Davina Devine, Regina George, Viola Gayvis, Dame Stuffy, Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus, Glória, Sparkle, and Trad Is Amach.

Mother Block Party

The Mother Block Party returns to Collins Barracks once again this year.

On Saturday, July 29, from 4-11pm, there will be live acts, fairground rides and multiple bars.

Tickets start at €45, and you can get yours here.

Taylor Swift’s Drag Brunch

Pride weekend happens to be falling on the same weekend that Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Dublin.

Taking full advantage of this, Wigwam are hosting a drag brunch this Friday.

You can have a fantastic breakfast, three cocktails, and two hours of fun, all accompanied by some of Taylor Swift’s most popular singles, for €45.

The Secret History of Gay Dublin Tour

The Secret History of Gay Dublin Tour is all about seeing the city in a new light.

Some of the most central figures in Dublin’s political and cultural history were gay: some were heroes, others were villains. This tour is about their stories and the story of a rebellious and scandalous city.

This tour aims to show you some of the most beautiful and interesting places in the city and uncover their secret queer history.

Gay people, as artists, activists, politicians and revolutionaries have played crucial roles in shaping Ireland’s history for better and worse.

The tour starts at the Oscar Wilde statue at Merrion Square and ends at Dublin Castle. Your guide will take you through various chapters of the gay movement in Dublin discussing the fight for equal rights and equality.

Tickets cost €15.99, and 25% of sales go to Outhouse.

GPO Pride Tour

The GPO Museum will hold a special guided tour this Saturday commemorating LGBTQIA+ history.

Exploring the lives, relationships and roles of a community whose impact on Irish history is often unrecognised.

Your guide will bring you through the difficulties faced by queer individuals in the 20th century as well as their efforts towards Irish independence and equality.

You can find out more details and book your ticket here.

Pride Month at Epic

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is offering free tours highlighting important LGBTQIA+ stories.

From Dr James Barry, who completed the first successful caesarean in the world, to prolific award-winning lesbian author Emma Donoghue.

Tours take place daily at 1pm right up to June 29.

Dykon Pride Party

This Friday, Dykon is bringing you a night full of music, dancing and live performances for this year’s pride weekend!

€1 from EACH ticket sale is donated to the LGBTQ charity Belong To LGBTQ+ Youth Services.

Lust Collective ‘Summer Night City’

The Bernard Shaw is presenting a Lust Collective takeover for Pride weekend.

The celebrations start at 10:30pm on June 29.

On Decks will be Sleepless Beauty, Sean Daly and Charlois.

DJ Sleepless Beauty is a new promoter on the Dublin scene, working in the music industry with the LGBT community.

Jam Session at The Racket Club

Located at the Bernard Shaw in Drumcondra, the Racket Store is a record store by day and an event space by night.

They’ll be celebrating pride in style by playing some of the best music produced by members of the LGBTQIA+ community.