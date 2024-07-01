This is where Taylor Swift partied with Travis Kelce and Stevie Nicks after her final Eras Tour gig in Dublin

Taylor Swift hosted a secret after-party at an intimate bar in Dublin following her three sold-out shows at the Aviva Stadium.

The pop singer’s NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce surprised her by showing up to her final concert unexpectedly on Sunday night, where he joined a host of famous faces in the VIP tent.

Taylor’s final gig at the Aviva was a star-studded occasion, as attendees included Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks, and social media star Logan Paul with his pregnant fiancée Nina Agdal.

Following the gig, Taylor and Travis were filmed leaving the stadium arm-in-arm as fans cheered for the happy couple.

The pair then travelled to speakeasy bar, Hacienda, which is located on Little Mary Street in Dublin’s Smithfield.

They were joined by Taylor’s crew, as well as Stevie Nicks and her supporting act Paramore.

The low-key pub has hosted a number of famous faces over the years, including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson, Damien Dempsey, Kings of Leon and Hozier.

The bar’s owner Shay typically shares photos of him and his celebrity guests, however, he opted against asking Taylor for a snap.

In a post shared on social media, he wrote: “Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night.

“Special to also welcome Superbowl champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore.

“It was such a warm and genuinely friendly night, we did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

Speaking to RTÉ, Shay confirmed “it was a late one”

“They were lovely. We were delighted to have them,” he added.

Thousands of Irish fans descended upon the Aviva Stadium for three sold-out concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As she kicked off her final gig on Sunday, the singer told Swifties that they had made history by becoming the first ever tour to sell out the venue three nights in a row.

Taylor’s run in Dublin will be followed by Amsterdam, as she will take her Eras Tour to the Johan Cruyff Arena from Thursday to Saturday.

Over the next few weeks, the songstress will play dates in Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to the UK in August for five more nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.