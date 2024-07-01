Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Irish discount store receives huge boost from Barry Keoghan

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

An Irish discount store has received a huge boost from Barry Keoghan, after he posed for an impromptu photo outside one of their shops.

On Monday, the Oscar-nominated actor posted a series of random snaps – including a photo of him standing outside a Dealz store in a matching teal Adidas tracksuit.

In an attempt to go unnoticed, Barry wore a grey snood around his mouth in the photo.

He captioned the post: “Smile!! 🐺☘️.”

While the exact location of the Dealz store is unknown, Irish fans believe the photo was taken on Dublin’s Thomas Street.

Referencing his pop singer girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, one fan joked on X: “Not Barry Keoghan getting Sabrina Carpenter to take pics of him in front of the Thomas Street Dealz.”

Dealz is Ireland’s leading discount retailer, known as the “European version of Poundland” and operated by the same parent company, Pepco Group.

Most products at Dealz are €1.50, offering customers excellent value for money.

While the Dealz brand was born in Ireland, it now operates across Europe, currently trading from multiple locations in the Republic of Ireland, Poland, and Isle of Man.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us