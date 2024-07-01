Irish discount store receives huge boost from Barry Keoghan

An Irish discount store has received a huge boost from Barry Keoghan, after he posed for an impromptu photo outside one of their shops.

On Monday, the Oscar-nominated actor posted a series of random snaps – including a photo of him standing outside a Dealz store in a matching teal Adidas tracksuit.

In an attempt to go unnoticed, Barry wore a grey snood around his mouth in the photo.

He captioned the post: “Smile!! 🐺☘️.”

While the exact location of the Dealz store is unknown, Irish fans believe the photo was taken on Dublin’s Thomas Street.

Referencing his pop singer girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, one fan joked on X: “Not Barry Keoghan getting Sabrina Carpenter to take pics of him in front of the Thomas Street Dealz.”

Not Barry Keoghan getting Sabrina Carpenter to take pics of him in front of the Thomas Street Dealz pic.twitter.com/mMS1WGthEs — Klo (@chlosaphine) June 28, 2024

Dealz is Ireland’s leading discount retailer, known as the “European version of Poundland” and operated by the same parent company, Pepco Group.

Most products at Dealz are €1.50, offering customers excellent value for money.

While the Dealz brand was born in Ireland, it now operates across Europe, currently trading from multiple locations in the Republic of Ireland, Poland, and Isle of Man.