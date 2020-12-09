The Most Shocking Splits of 2020

2020 was a challenging year in many ways, and sadly, it put a lot of relationships to the test.
From long-standing marriages ending in divorce, to dramatic celebrity breakups (and makeups), there was plenty of love lost in the past year.
We’ve rounded up some of the most shocking celeb splits from the past 12 months.
Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson
Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott dramatically split in August after she admitted to cheating on him, with the drama playing out on Made In Chelsea.
Following the break-up, Zara made multiple public pleas with Sam to give their relationship another chance, which eventually lead to the couple getting back together in November.
Sam recently said he believes in “forgiveness” as he finally addressed their reconciliation.
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged in July, four months after they met back in March.
Just two months later, news that the couple split shocked fans, with Max claiming he found out about their break up “through the tabloids”.
Insiders at the time claimed the songstress broke up with Max because she “doesn’t trust” him, with Demi poking fun at her “unengagement” at the People’s Choice Awards in November.
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green confirmed their split back in May after ten years of marriage.
The former couple share three sons together, Noah (8), Bodhi (6) and Journey (4).
Days after Brian announced the former couple’s split, Megan went public with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.
Cardi B and Offset
In September, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage.
Two months later, the WAP rapper had a change of heart, calling off the divorce and deciding to give their relationship another go.
The stars share one child together, a daughter named Kulture who they welcomed in 2018.
Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos
In October, Jonah Hill split from his fiancée Gianna Santos after two years together.
Throughout their relationship, the actor was rarely photographed with Gianna, who works as a content manager at beauty brand Violet Gray.
The couple were first linked in August 2018, and their engagement was confirmed just over one year later in October 2019.
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly
Kacey Musgraves split from her husband Ruston Kelly in July, after just two years of marriage.
They announced the news in a joint statement, reading: “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening.”
“These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.”
“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the statement continued.
“The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”
“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives.”
The couple concluded: “We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
In November, reports began circulating that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had split after nine years of marriage.
The actors first started dating back in November 2011, and Jason proposed in late 2012.
Olivia and Jason share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.
Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski
Following a whirlwind romance, Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski reportedly split in October.
The Hollywood star was first linked to the 27-year-old model back in August, after they were pictured together vacationing in the South of France.
A source told Page Six that it was “totally over” between Brad and Nicole, adding: “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.”
Georgia Steele and Callum Izzard
Georgia Steel split from her fiancé Callum Izzard back in April.
The couple got engaged just one month after they started dating in 2019, after meeting on Ex on the Beach spin-off Peak of Love.
Georgia rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, and Callum is best known for appearing on Ibiza Weekender.
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler called it quits at the start of this year, after a 9-year romance.
The celebs first sparked romance rumours in September 2011, following Vanessa’s split from High School Musical co-star Zac Efron.
Laura Anderson and Tom Brazier
Laura Anderson confirmed she had split from her personal trainer boyfriend Tom Brazier, after going public with their relationship back in May.
The Love Island star recently sparked concern when she told fans that she’d returned to her native Scotland, after she previously moved to London to be closer to Tom.
Addressing the speculation on her Instagram Story, Laura wrote: “Thank you for all the DMs asking about Tom and I since I’ve moved up North.”
“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out between us. In respect of Tom’s privacy I won’t be discussing this further. All my love to him and you all for your continued support.”
Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall
View this post on Instagram
In August, Dianna Agron announced her split from Mumford & Sons star Winston Marshall after almost four years of marriage.
The couple tied the knot at the Beldi Country Club in Morocco back in 2016, following a whirlwind romance.
According to Us Weekly, the 34-year-old Glee actress and the 32-year-old musician have been living separately since last year.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson ended their relationship in August, after a 10-month romance.
Speaking about the split on an Instagram Live, Miley said: “We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.
“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie initially broke up back in May this year after three years together, before reconciling briefly in July.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had been rumoured to have split earlier this year, with Cole finally confirming the news in August.
“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he shared on Instagram.
“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” he contined.
“I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”
Gemma Collins and James Argent
Gemma Collins ended her three-year on-again off-again relationship with James Argent back in July.
According to The Sun Online, the 39-year-old decided to end their romance after Arg allegedly told her he wants an open relationship.
A source said: “Gemma is completely shocked and has been left absolutely heartbroken, especially after sticking by him for so long.
“Gemma feels like she’s done everything she possibly can to help Arg but enough is enough.
“Gemma was devastated by the conversation and decided to end their relationship entirely – she feels like she had no choice but to walk away.”
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech
Michael Kopech filed for a divorce from Vanessa Morgan on June 19th, a month prior to Vanessa’s pregnancy announcement.
The couple tied the knot in January this year, in an intimate ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida.
A rep for Vanessa confirmed to E! News that Michael is the baby’s father, after she revealed they were expecting a baby boy just days before news of the divorce broke.
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
After a two-year romance, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson called it quits on their relationship in May.
The top model and the Pretty Little Liars star had even sparked marriage rumours last summer, but decided to go their separate ways after the relationship “ran its course”.
“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it’s over now, their relationship ran its course,” an insider told People magazine.
Jessie J and Channing Tatum
Jessie J and Channing Tatum split once again this year.
The couple dated on-and-off over the past year, before Jessie confirmed that she was “single” in October.
Dr. Dre and Nicole Young
Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young filed for divorce back in June, after 24 years of marriage.
Nicole cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The couple married on May 25th, 1996 after just four months of dating – and share two adult children, Truice and Truly.
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago
After meeting on the hit Netflix show Too Hot To Handle, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago confirmed their split in June.
The Canadian model confirmed the news in a YouTube video, and admitted Harry was the one who called time on their romance.
“Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could,” she said.
“Couples fight and you go through arguments,” she said. “We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments.”
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
After nearly seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock decided to part ways.
Kelly, 38, and Brandon, 43, have two children together, five-year-old daughter River Rose, and four-year-old son Remington Alexander.
Getting candid about the divorce, Kelly told Sunday Today with Willie Geist: “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce.
“I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their separation after 10-years of marriage, filing for divorce in April.
The 36-year-olds exchanged vows in 2013 after getting engaged twice and share three children together.
The couple also starred in their own reality TV show Very Cavallari together on E!.
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes
Fans were left shocked when Jesy and Chris called it a day on their 18-month relationship back in April.
The Little Mix star and the former Love Island contestant seemed like a match made in heaven as they previously flaunted their relationship online – and Chris even appeared in Jesy’s award-winning documentary Odd One Out.
However, it wasn’t meant to be – with an insider telling the Sun at the time: “It was all very amicable and they’re still really good friends.
“They had a chat on the phone about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course.”
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard
Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard announced their split back in March, after finding love in the villa back in 2019.
Confirming the split on her Instagram Stories, Maura wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.”
“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feelings on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be. I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”
Maura has since found love with Love Island co-star Chris Taylor.
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti
In October, Iggy Azalea confirmed her split from rapper Playboi Carti.
The former couple began dating in 2018, before welcoming their first child together the following year – a son named Onyx.
Iggy only confirmed the birth of her son in June this year, writing on her Instagram Stories: “I have a son.”
Rosie Williams and Wayne Davies
Earlier this month, Love Island star Rosie Williams revealed she split from her banker boyfriend Wayne Davies.
The former solicitor wrote: “Sorry for my silence everyone. My boyfriend and I have broken up so I’m just dealing with all that and moving out of the house.”
“I thought I’d found real love and was looking forward to the next chapter but the truth always comes out in the end,” she continued.
Caroline Corr and Frank Woods
Caroline Corr announced her split from husband Frank Woods after 18 years of marriage back in July.
The couple tied the knot in Spain in 2002, and share three children together – Jake (17), Georgina (16), and Rihann (13).
Last year, Caroline’s sister and The Corrs bandmate Sharon split from her husband Gavin Bonnar after 18 years of marriage.